BFNL 2023: Sunbury stuns Lake Wendouree with 10-goal third term

Sunbury recorded its second-consecutive 100-point win in round four with a big day out against Lake Wendouree.
A 40-point half time margin escaped out to triple digits in no time as the Lions piled on 10 unanswered goals in the third quarter.
Relive the Lions' 10 goals here:
Sunbury had 18 inside 50s to Lake Wendouree's five in the third quarter and surprisingly lost the clearance count (9-15).
The Lions forced the Lakers into a whopping 23 turnovers during the third term en route to their 124-point win.
Lake Wendouree 3.0 5.1 5.2 7.4 (46)
Sunbury 7.3 11.8 21.12 26.14 (170)
GOALS - Lake Wendouree: F.Loader 2, B.Thompson, J.Coxall 1, B.Hayes, C.McKay; Sunbury: C.Brand 5, C.Mobilio 3, J.Sutton, J.Guthrie 2, R.Karpany, M.Lewis, H.Minton-Connell, J.Bygate, R.Miller, J.Muir, H.Power
BEST - Lake Wendouree: Jacob Coxall, Rory O'keefe, Shaun Finlayson, Angus Gove, Lachlan Fitzgerald, Joel O'Connell; Sunbury: Harrison Minton-Connell, Jack Newitt, Mitchell Lewis, Tyson Lever, Josiah Garisto, Joshua Guthrie
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
