Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables Lucas store to close in May 2023, Mair Street flagship to remain open

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:07am, first published 9:50am
Peter Wilson has confirmed Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables will close its Lucas store in coming weeks. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Peter Wilson has confirmed Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables will close its Lucas store in coming weeks. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The owners of a well-known Ballarat family business have assured dozens of staff their jobs are safe despite an impending retail store closure.

Local News

