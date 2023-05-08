The owners of a well-known Ballarat family business have assured dozens of staff their jobs are safe despite an impending retail store closure.
Wilsons Fruit and Vegetables announced on Tuesday its Lucas store will permanently close from May 21 after owners were "unable to reach a viable option for the future".
"With heavy hearts, we have made the difficult decision to close the Lucas store," a media release stated.
"This decision may seem sudden, however we have been working to find a way forward for the Lucas store for some time."
The store opened in 2014 as a second location for the Mair Street-based green grocer.
General manager of business operations Peter Wilson confirmed all of its 33 staff would be redeployed to the Mair Street store.
Mr Wilson said the Lucas closure arose out of "end of lease circumstances" and was "not necessarily our [the owners'] preference".
He said Lucas customers could continue to access Wilsons products online, as well as at the recently renovated Mair Street store, which provides off-street parking and a home delivery service.
In terms of searching for a new location for a second store, Mr Wilson said for now the focus was on "putting all energies and resources into Mair Street" but "who knows what the future holds".
The Lucas store opened in response to customer feedback supporting a second location.
It was expected at the time to help realise the vision for a vibrant and diverse Lucas neighbourhood centre.
Wilsons business development manager Melanie Fulcher confirmed the Orchard cafe and Stems florist businesses operating at the Coltman Plaza building were separate entities to the green grocer and each subject to their own lease.
The businesses were contacted for comment.
