As winter nears, homeowners have been warned of the dangers of the "odourless, colourless" gas carbon monoxide as they switch on heaters and light wood fires to keep warm.
Any gas appliance, gas heater, wood heater or fire-place, as well as items powered with gas or petrol engines, can leak carbon monoxide, especially if used incorrectly or are faulty.
"This can cause a health risk when they are used in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas, such as inside the home or in a caravan," said Victoria's acting chief health officer Associate Professor Deborah Friedman.
In homes or rooms with little or no airflow, the dangers can be even higher.
Associate Professor Friedman warned that open-flued gas heaters, and wood heaters, where air from inside was drawn in to feed the fire, could increase indoor carbon monoxide level when there is inadequate room ventilation in the home and a kitchen rangehood or bathroom exhaust fan is operating.
That scenario can set up negative room pressure, with can draw carbon monoxide into the living area from the heater flue or chimney, with the risk increasing further if the heater is faulty or the flue or chimney is blocked.
Homeowners and doctors have also been urged to be on the lookout for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be mistaken for flu-like illness or food poisoning.
Symptoms may include headache, nausea, vomiting, skin flushing, muscle pain, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, coordination difficulties, confusion or chest pain. Very high levels of carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness, seizures and death.
Energy Safe Victoria chief executive Leanne Hughson also warned about the potentially deadly dangers of using heaters, barbecues and gas cookers designed for outdoor use, indoors in a house, caravan, campervan or tent.
"These appliances are unflued which means exhaust gases - including carbon monoxide - are released into the atmosphere. If they are used indoors, there is a very real risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," she said.
It is recommended wood or solid fuel heaters and their chimney/flue system are regularly serviced and cleaned to minimise the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and the risk of fire.
ESV recently launched their Be Sure campaign, which calls for open flued gas space heaters to be serviced every two years.
With winter a peak time for house fires, Fire Rescue Victoria community resilience assistant chief fire officer Darren McQuade urged residents to take some basic fire safety precautions.
"Every winter, firefighters respond to fires caused by home heating devices, including both electrical fires and open fireplaces. This is why it is so important that Ballarat residents take some basic steps to help protect their families from fire this winter," he said.
"Firstly, test your smoke alarms to ensure they are in good working order. If a fire does break out, only working smoke alarms will save your life. Secondly, ensure all home heating devices are cleaned and serviced by a certified technician. And always extinguish all open fires before leaving home or going to sleep."
