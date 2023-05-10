The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Authorities warn of dangers of carbon monoxide in homes over winter

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeowners have been warned of the dangers of the "odourless, colourless" gas carbon monoxide as they switch on heaters and light wood fires to keep warm
Homeowners have been warned of the dangers of the "odourless, colourless" gas carbon monoxide as they switch on heaters and light wood fires to keep warm

As winter nears, homeowners have been warned of the dangers of the "odourless, colourless" gas carbon monoxide as they switch on heaters and light wood fires to keep warm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.