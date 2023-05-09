DO NOT look to the federal budget for a Commonwealth Games booster.
Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan has confirmed conversations with the federal government remained ongoing in funding for the 2026 Games in regional Victoria.
Minister Allan said the state had been putting forward "the opportunity for [the federal government] to partner in a 50-50 way similar to other investments that have been made".
The Courier understands the Commonwealth Games has been entirely a state government project and bid, unlike the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, and the federal government need not offer funding.
The minister was in Miners Rest on Tuesday morning to announce development of a new sporting region for the township as part of the $150 million upgrades needed for Eureka Stadium to host athletics in the Games.
The Miners Rest facility will offer a temporary base to North Ballarat Football Netball Club amid redevelopment works at Eureka (better known as Mars Stadium), then be handed to the community for use.
Minister Allan confirmed the $150 million Eureka Stadium package has been fully funded by the state government.
This comes in the wake of City of Greater Geelong leaders complaining about the cost for their city and flagging the likelihood of rate rises and increased borrowing to pull off Games delivery.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson told The Courier in March it was still too early to estimate financial impacts of hosting the Games and that the City of Ballarat was always faced with balancing competing priorities.
Minister Allan said the state had been having "constructive conversations" will all councils hosting the Commonwealth Games.
Aside from the opening ceremony at the MCG, the Games will be shared across Bendigo, Gippsland, Geelong and Ballarat.
Athletics and boxing will be on show in Ballarat's Eureka sporting precinct, while Creswick will host mountain biking.
All cities will also feature Games activations and Ballarat will also be home to one of four athletes' villages.
"...This is an investment, an opportunity to make investment in local sporting facilities and bring forward upgrades that have long been on council plans, like the one here at Miners Rest," Minister Allan said.
She said talks with councils were at different stages but thanked them for the "great spirit in partnership" in delivering the Games.
Minister Allan reiterated the significant benefits from the Games were not just in global tourism but the enduring legacy of facilities and visitation.
