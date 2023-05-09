Bakery Hill post office parcel thief gets fined

The accomplice of a former Australia Post delivery driver who stole more than 40 mobile phones being delivered through the Bakery Hill post office has faced court.
Thomas Lee, 28, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to five counts of theft for his involvement in the operation which saw the theft and sale of mobile phones.
The court heard Lee was approached by a friend, Brandon Appleby, who worked at the Bakery Hill post office with the plan to steal phones in the post.
Appleby, who had pleaded guilty to the offending in February, previously worked at a phone repair store and knew which packaging to look for.
Police said from there, Appleby would purposely not scan certain parcels with phones inside of them, and steal them to be sold later.
Lee was charged with the sale of five of the stolen phones, which were offloaded to him by Appleby.
The thefts occurred from February 2021 to March 2021, stopping after Appleby caught wind that the police were investigating the missing phones.
On April 9, 2021, a security risk advisor from Australia Post contacted Ballarat police with a report on the missing phones, which included screenshots from Appleby's Facebook account of photos with phones matching the missing consignment numbers.
Appleby was arrested at the Bakery Hill post office on April 19, 2021.
Detectives found some of the missing phones had been activated, and were in use - with some of the active phone numbers linked to both Lee and Appleby.
Several contracts in Lee and Appleby's names were found at two second-hand stores in Ballarat, with details of the phones sold to the dealers.
Lee was arrested on September 10, 2021, and made partial admissions to police during two following interviews. The court heard Lee had cut ties with Appleby following the offending.
His lawyer told the court Lee had a diagnosed intellectual disability, and lived on an NDIS plan out of home in Ballarat.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said although Lee's role in the scheme was small, it was still sophisticated offending which deserved denunciation.
"You know what you did was wrong. I think it is probably fair to say that when you were doing it you knew it was wrong as well," Ms Mykytowycz said.
"If I look at the broader picture of what you have been found guilty of... there were over 45 phones taken through this process.
"That is a lot of people who haven't received their phones."
Lee was fined $1000 with conviction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.