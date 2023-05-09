A defacto second rail trail is emerging in the Ballarat area - with dog-walkers, trailbikers and four-wheel-drives taking to the former Bungaree rail loop.
The Millbrook-to-Warrenheip section of the Ballarat line was last used on 27 December 2020 - 141 years after it was first commissioned.
Known as the Bungaree loop, rails and concrete sleepers have long-vanished along the 15km corridor - but locals say it's fast becoming a recreation drawcard.
But managers VicTrack - and potential future managers: Moorabool Council - say there's a lot of work to make it official, if at all.
"It's still early days with this potential project, with Council currently looking at the feasibility of a Bungaree Wallace rail trail," Chief Executive Derek Madden said.
'We're looking at aspects such as whether it adds value to the local economy, the tourism benefits to the shire and what is involved to complete and maintain this project."
The former line passes beside the Bungaree General Store and within 230m of the Wallace Hotel, 450m from Dunnstown's Shamrock Hotel - and 3km from Mount Warrenheip and Kryal Castle.
"We have already had some conversations with VicTrack and will continue to talk to them and to other stakeholders," Mr Madden said.
"Once we clearly define what this project would entail, Council officers will prepare a report to go to Council with options for them to consider."
Cr Tom Sullivan said the land had some logistical issues including potential contamination from the chemicals and materials used in train brakes, as well as historical issues with weed killers.
"The land almost had an industrial use," the West Moorabool councillor said.
"We've just got to go through this carefully and thoroughly.
"If Council wanted to take control of it we would have to give regard to any liability issues and proceed with caution and good governance.
"We don't want to find ourselves in a situation where Council takes it over and there's a huge liability
"There also needs to be a discussion with people along the line about what they would like. It is a democracy - and we want to make sure everyone puts across their case."
Cr Sullivan also raised questions about whether the rail trail would require council-built public toilets - and liability/safety issues where the rail trail crosses a public road.
"Enthusiasm has to be tempered with common sense," he said.
"We live in a litigious age."
Wallace resident Brian Head has lived along the line for more than a decade and said while the surface was still coarse gravel, the defacto trail was a relatively safe form of recreation.
"It's a great idea," he said.
"It'll help tourism and help the local pub."
He was also keen for Moorabool to clear up the unmade section of McIvor Road - which crosses over the former line - and turn it into a defined walking track to the Moorabool River.
VicTrack said creating a rail trail would involve leasing the land from them - and Moorabool had not lodged an application at this stage.
"Should the council be interested in managing a rail trail on the land, we would be happy to work with them on their plans," a VicTrack spokesperson said.
"We lease land along former railway lines to many local councils in Victoria for them to create rail trails, which benefit local communities and provide people with cycling and walking connections."
Victoria has at least 23 active rail trails - plus others in the pipeline.
The longest is the 134km Tallarook-to-Mansfield track.
Western Victorian projects include the 56km Ballarat-Skipton trail, plus others in Stawell, the Bellarine Peninsula, Camperdown, Bendigo-Axedale and Port Fairy.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
