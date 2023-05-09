Alfredton residents say they won't stop their fight against plans for an Optus mobile phone tower at a nearby recreational reserve, citing lack of communication and poor planning at the heart of their concerns.
"We will fight them to the until they decide to move it," Helen Rylands, whose home borders the reserve, told The Courier.
"It'd be too much trouble for them by the time we're finished with them."
The plans, for at 89C Cuthberts Road, would see the tower built between the Ballarat Football Netball Club oval and Alfredton No.2 oval, nearby to its associated clubrooms.
According to the planning documents, the tower would be about 70 metres from the nearest dwellings to the west, 180m from nearest dwellings to the east, 210m from nearest dwellings to the south and 320m from the nearest dwellings to the north.
The documents, which were prepared by infrastructure service provider Ventia, state: "Optus have identified the need for increase service capacity within the area of Alfredton."
The plans state there were three other telecommunications facilities within a two kilometre radius of the area and, "freestanding mobile phone base stations are a common feature within urban and rural landscapes".
"The proposed ground-based equipment will not be inconsistent with the existing character of the locality," the documents read.
"The siting and location of the proposal has been taken into consideration during the site selection process in order to ensure that the site does not result in any undue visual intrusion towards surrounding viewing corridors or to sensitive land uses."
But the tower's neighbours-to-be don't agree.
Ms Rylands said the "ugly" tower would be an eyesore, impact house prices, and did not make sense in a recreational reserve.
"The big question is, 'why on earth would you put a tower squished in between two sports fields where children play, two schools where children go, and right on the back fence of houses'," she said.
"Why here?"
The planning application showed there was other sites considered in Alfredton, including 1800 Sturt Street, 1813-1815 Sturt Street, and 25 Cuthberts Road, but none were able to "secure tenure with [the] landowner".
89C Cuthberts Road, being council owned land, was listed on the planning application as the only site where the "landowner [was] agreeable to lease" and, in turn, the site was chosen as a "prime candidate".
Plans were submitted to Ballarat City Council in December 2022. Some residents say they received a letter informing them of the plans two weeks ago. Some say they have not received any communication at all.
A spokesperson for the football and netball club said its members had also been disappointed by the lack of communication about the plans and the club was awaiting a response after making contacting Optus.
"Some of our near 1000 members and participants have raised some concerns with us so we think it appropriate Optus or a representative at least consult the user groups of the reserve," the spokesperson said.
"We understand they have no specific requirements to do so but would suggest it's good practice."
The reserve is also home to the Ballarat Bowls Club and the Ballarat-Redan Cricket Club, and is bordered by residential properties on all sides.
A spokesperson for the cricket club said while it did not have a position on the installation for the tower, club members had also been "surprised" by the lack of communication from the telco.
As the final day for community members to submit objections on May 11 draws closer, residents hope to spread the word about the plans.
Neighbour Sharni Smith's home is closest to the planned tower site. Ms Smith said process was putting her mother, who suffers multiple sclerosis, under major stress.
"If you do a petition, it only counts as one objection. I think [Optus] knew that the less people they tell, the less objections they have, so there's less to fight," Ms Smith said.
"If they told everyone in the area, I feel like there would have been a lot more people saying, 'we don't want it'."
The Courier reached out to Optus for its response and received four dot points from a spokesperson:
Poor phone coverage has been a problem for residents in neighbouring Lucas for a long time, prompting residents there to band together to advocate for fast tracked support.
In November 2022, plans for a new tower in Lucas were submitted for 103 Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Optus also has plans for towers on Endeavour Drive, also in Alfredton and Paddy's Drive, Delacombe, which were submitted to council in September and July 2022.
