Motorcyclist Matt Sutherland was coming third in the 2022 Sonora Rally when he hit a stray patch of camel grass, crashed, and sustained a near "catastrophic" gash on his inner leg that exposed his femoral artery.
A year earlier, at the same event a shattered collarbone ended Sutherland's race.
It was third time lucky for the Ballarat-born rider who has strung together a number of big wins in 2023, taking the overall titles at the Sonora Rally and Mexican 1000 in little over a week.
After the impressive string of results, the rally rider has set his sight on an even bigger prize - the Dakar Rally.
The Dakar Rally is the world's largest and most prestigious rally race taking place across 14 stages in Middle Eastern desert.
Originally a race from Paris to Dakar, the rally has since been held in South America between 2009 and 2019, and since 2020 has been hosted by Saudi Arabia.
The event challenges competitors' endurance, navigation and off-road handling, and has claimed the lives of over 30 racers since its inception in 1978.
Due to his strong run of results, Sutherland's application to the January 2024 race has been approved, where he will become the first Australian to ever compete in the Malle Moto category.
Malle Moto is a division for riders who compete without assistance, most racers will have a support team and mechanics who help them at the end of each race day, but Malle Moto riders have to operate completely alone.
"They call it the crazy class of rally racing," Sutherland said.
"You're burning precious energy [performing maintenance after the race] which affects your riding, and if I have a bad crash or something and smash up the bike, I could be up all night trying to repair it before the start of the next day."
But, while Sutherland has taken to the deserts of Mexico and Africa like a duck to water, they are a far cry from Wendouree where the 38-year-old grew up.
Taking after his father Rick, who played football for St Kilda and Golden Point, Sutherland mainly played AFL in his youth.
His mother Kim, a nurse who had seen too many injuries on hospital wards, perhaps sensed her son's inner daredevil and banned him from riding motorcycles.
But, not to be kept from bikes for long, when he was 17 Sutherland purchased a Yamaha dirt bike with the money he made as an apprentice and hid it in the family's shed.
He knew his secret was up when he found his dad riding up and down Gregory St on the bike.
In his early 20's Sutherland moved to Canada with friends, where in 2010 he spent 14 months riding from Vancouver to Argentina which reignited his passion for motorcycles.
He came back to his hometown after the trip, but several years later returned to Canada and began rally racing in 2019.
Rally racing is an off-road cross country discipline that tests riders navigational abilities as well as their racing skills.
Competitors camp across multiple days as they complete stages loaded with dangerous terrain and burn upwards of 5000 calories a day.
Times are taken at the end of each stage and the individual with the shortest cumulative time is crowned at the finish.
To remain competitive, Sutherland has had to employ a personal trainer, increase his physical strength training and has studied nutrition and hydration to ensure he fuels his rides correctly.
It's a sport that sounds frequently stressful and always dangerous when Sutherland describes it.
"There'll be mornings where I'm leading out and could be doing 160-70 km an hour down a narrow sandy track and there's cow [dung] on the track or deer prints ... I actually had a cougar run out in front of me in Baja," he said.
"Your concentration can't drop at all, a lot of guys we call them night terrors where, just as you drift off to sleep, it's like you're back on the bike and you're heading for rocks and you'll be covered in sweat.
"You get these nightmares where you're out of control, or even now I woke up in a panic thinking I had to get ready (it's) like getting up and going to war each morning."
Despite the dangers of racing, Sutherland said there are plenty of reasons why he keeps coming back for more.
"You get these incredible gorgeous sunrises in the morning when you're headed to the start of the race and the sun's coming up over the desert, and you've got sand dunes in the background and all the different shadows and it's just unexplainable how beautiful it is out there."
"You see some crazy stuff out there in the middle of nowhere, it's just completely unexplainable, and you can't stop and take a picture or document it, it's just in your head."
"It's just surreal, it's a really unique form of racing and it's just unexplainable to get people to understand what we're going through and what we witness out in the middle of nowhere throughout the day."
After a hugely successful month, the only thing hampering Sutherland in his bid for success could be a lack of funds.
The athlete is looking for sponsors to help cover some of the huge costs associated with appearing in the Dakar Rally.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sutherland expects to spend somewhere in the region of USD$50,000 competing in the race.
This includes the entry fee, cost of travel, spare tyres and wheels and numerous other expenses.
He is urging any businesses that would like to feature their logos on his bike during competition to contact him via his email matt@mvmadventures.com
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.