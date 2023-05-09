The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat rally motorcyclist Matt Sutherland to ride Dakar Rally

By Bryan Hoadley
May 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sutherland has had exceptional results in several Mexican races. Picture supplied
Matt Sutherland has had exceptional results in several Mexican races. Picture supplied

Motorcyclist Matt Sutherland was coming third in the 2022 Sonora Rally when he hit a stray patch of camel grass, crashed, and sustained a near "catastrophic" gash on his inner leg that exposed his femoral artery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.