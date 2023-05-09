The Courier
Yuille Park burglar praised by magistrate for steps towards rehabilitation

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 10 2023 - 4:30am
'Build on that progress': Yuille Park burglar given community work
A Ballarat-region man will have to undergo 175 hours of community work for his involvement in two burglaries and other drug offences.

