'Build on that progress': Yuille Park burglar given community work

A Ballarat-region man will have to undergo 175 hours of community work for his involvement in two burglaries and other drug offences.
James Hind, 35, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to burglaries at Yuille Park Community College and a private rural property in the Ballarat area.
The man "appeared to be under the influence of an illicit substance" when he was found with a "clear gel-like substance", believed to be GHB, and a small amount of cannabis about 3.02am on July 11 last year.
Police were attending an alarm set off at Yuille Park Community College in Wendouree when they spotted the accused trying to leave the premises.
He was arrested shortly after and found with a welder belonging to the school, a chainsaw believed to be stolen, and Country Fire Authority clothing.
The following month, about 12.28am on August 30, Hind was found on Doveton Street in Soldiers Hill "slumped" asleep in the driver's seat of a Subaru.
The car had collided with a bin and still had its lights on. The Subaru was not listed as stolen, although it had stolen licence plates, and a metal pole and a wooden bat were found inside.
The court was told Hind was also connected to a burglary at a rural property between October 22 and November 6, and was found driving a stolen car on November 18.
He was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station on November 18 and wasn't able to be interviewed because he was "heavily drug-affected".
Hind pleaded guilty to the offending last week and appeared on Tuesday for sentencing.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz, who also presided over Hind's plea hearing, said burglaries at private residences often had a longer lasting impact than those at commercial properties.
"When someone's house is broken into, they never feel 100 per cent safe in their house again," she said.
"Schools are always struggling for money to give to the children to further their education ... it can have a big impact on the school community when a burglary occurs and items are taken."
His lawyer tendered a Mental Health Advice and Response report, among other documents, which detailed his efforts to control his behaviour and drug use.
Ms Mykytowycz praised Hind's mindset when it came to rehabilitation.
"I am going to give you an opportunity to build on that progress you have made in the community," she said.
"You have appreciated already that it is hard, you have been using drugs since you were 16, and now you are 35."
Hind was given an 18 month community corrections order, with a 175 hours community work requirement.
