'Whole of community' backs bus review

Political rivals have joined forces to demand action on Ballarat's "inadequate" public bus service as a long-awaited state government review remains unfunded.
Liberal MP Joe McCracken and Greens MP Sarah Mansfield have both spoken up in state parliament in recent weeks to call for an immediate review of the city's bus network, highlighting infrequent and unreliable services, lack of coordination with V/Line timetables, limited hours of operation and lack of cross-town services.
The unlikely alliance is the result of "hearing firsthand from community and council how vital reliable public transport is for keeping communities connected," Ms Mansfield said.
Mr McCracken said he would "work with anyone to help get better outcomes for our community".
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was great to see parliamentarians voicing support for "an issue that council has been frequently talking about for the past four to five years".
Cr Hudson said the MPs' comments showed the "whole of community" agreed the system "does not work," is "not fit for purpose" and that even minor improvements would go a long way.
"We understand that a holistic, integrated transport plan review does cost a significant amount of money, but what we've been asking for is purely just to review some of the current timetabling and routes - to even look at some cross-town routes, some connections that the community has been asking for," he said.
"We're not looking for millions of dollars to be invested at this stage - just some tweaks that could show a sense of willingness, even on a trial basis, that gives us a starting point."
Apart from boosting convenience for travellers, the introduction of cross-town routes had the added appeal of reducing "congregation" at the troubled Little Bridge Street bus interchange, Cr Hudson said.
He confirmed the council had been searching for solutions to anti-social behaviour at that location for the past decade, including exploring the possibility of downsizing the site from its current five-bay design.
That idea was "not supported," by the state government, which "felt that the current configuration and size meets the demand that they require for the volume of buses," Cr Hudson said.
"At this stage it looks like, until there is a genuine alternative, it is what it is as we move forward - but it certainly needs to be part of the discussion," he said.
"It's just a congregation point by some people who choose to display anti-social and unsafe behaviour which is off putting for other members of the public, which isn't OK.
"The bus station itself, and the infrastructure is not the cause - it's a human behaviour issue that needs to change and the infrastructure is one part of it."
A state government spokesperson said Ballarat bus services were reviewed and new timetables put in place in December 2021 to better connect with trains, including an increased service span on weekdays and Saturdays with 73 additional trips per week across the network.
They did not confirm when or if another review would happen or whether any changes were planned for the Little Bridge Street bus interchange.
"We're working hard to deliver the best services for our passengers on our regional bus and rail networks," the spokesperson said.
"Victoria's Bus Plan prioritises a modern bus network that connects routes and modes of travel. Ballarat's bus network gives customers more options with better connections within Ballarat and to train services."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.