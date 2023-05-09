The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Des Hudson welcomes bus network review support from Liberal MP Joe McCracken and Greens MP Sarah Mansfield

KG
By Kirra Grimes
May 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Whole of community' backs bus review
'Whole of community' backs bus review

Political rivals have joined forces to demand action on Ballarat's "inadequate" public bus service as a long-awaited state government review remains unfunded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.