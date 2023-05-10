UPDATE: Wednesday 1pm
The 2023 federal budget was heavily focussed on cost-of-living pressures and modest welfare boost but a significant funding gap appears to be for future infrastructure projects for the Ballarat region.
The Commonwealth Government announced "historic investment" into Medicare, including funding to general practitioners so they can offer longer hours and consultation times.
It also includes tripling the bulk billing incentives for pensioners, concession card holders and people under 16 years of age.
But the Opposition has described the budget as a 'con' and has short-changed the regions.
Not only was there no federal funding for the 2026 Commonwealth Games despite Victoria Minister Jacinta Allan saying there were ongoing conversations with the federal government about a 50:50 split in funding similar to the 2018 Gold Coast arrangement but other key urgent projects also remain in limbo.
Number one on Ballarat's council's wishlist is the next stages of the Link Road to free up north-south congestion in Ballarat's fast-growing west but it will on the advocacy wish list.
The next stage, a $199.6 million ask, with an estimated $49.9 million needed for stage 2A, developing Dyson Drive from Remembrance drive to Ballarat-Carngham Road, has been on that list for almost a decade..
Council was also seeking funding for the Continuous Voices Memorial in Victoria Park. It was hoping the federal government would join a three-way partnership with the state government and council on this project.
Advocacy will continue for the $500,000 ask which will be in addition to a state election promise of $500,000 and council's $520,000 contribution.
Other major freeway projects are also in funding limbo, including development of the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs, another massive growth area of Melbourne that sees congestion for Ballarat commuters.
Labor's first post-election budget in October set aside $10 million for a business case but no further money has been allocated and new suburbs are appearing faster than any road projects.
The Warrenheip interchange with the western freeway is also a high-priority for residents and commuters following numerous crashes and near misses at the notorious intersection.
The Beaufort Bypass is also still waiting for funding, with a draft Environment Effects Statement released in March 2022.
Senator Sarah Henderson has targeted Member for Ballarat Catherine King as the infrastructure minister in charge who has delivered the budget she says short-changes Ballarat and the region.
"Where is the substantial investment that the people of Ballarat deserve?" she said.
"Led by Catherine King, Labor's razor gang is poised to axe hundreds of infrastructure projects across the nation including in the Ballarat region"
The opposition was also taking aim at the overall expenditure and what it would mean for the economy
"This is a Budget which divides Australians and treats regional Victorians as second class citizens."Senator
"This Budget will not build a stronger economy, and it is not a budget that is fair for all Australians.This Budget confirms cost of living continues to go up, power bills continue to skyrocket, real wages have not grown, inflation remains stubbornly high, unemployment will rise and higher taxes for Australians."
But Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has defended the budget and said thousands of those doing it tough in Ballarat alone would be better off from the measures.
But she also stressed that it was a responsible budget including the need to review the infrastructure backlog to ensure the projects were viable and to wait upon the State Government to complete critical planning work for many of these projects.
Ms King has told The Courier infrastructure promised as a Labor election commitment would be exempt - including Melbourne's controversial suburban rail loop, which has so far attracted $2.2 billion in federal funds.
"Heading into the budget, what we found over the course of the last few months is that it's very clear the infrastructure investment pipeline is not sustainable as it is," she said.
"Some of these projects had no funding to build them and no co-funding partner."
Ms King also confirmed this month projects currently under construction, including Ballarat's intermodal freight hub, will not be axed as part of the project review.
Last week the federal government also announced a $250 million top-up to the fourth phase of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, which provides money to councils across the country.
UPDATE, Wednesday 10.30am
HEALTH is at the heart of the federal budget, Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy says in welcoming a much-needed boost to primary care.
Mr Duffy said the government's tripling of bulk billing incentive for general practitioners combined with greater funding for team-based primary health care has been cause for celebration.
He said the budget ensured all Australians "regardless of postcode or financial status" could better access healthcare when they needed it.
"This shift towards multidisciplinary approaches to primary care delivery are reflective of the principles underlying the Victorian community health model," Mr Duffy said.
"People who attend community health often see more complexities to their care, including chronic disease and social disadvantage.
"We welcome the newly announced measures which prioritise people facing disadvantage, including through funding for longer GP consults.
"Our clients can be facing issues such as homelessness, drug dependence, mental ill-health and discrimination, and require long consultations to ensure they are receiving the care they need."
This funding relief comes as independent community health organisations across Victoria brace for the full extent to funding cuts to preventative health programs, set to be made clear in the state budget later this month.
Ballarat Community Health has been part of a statewide Community Health First campaign, calling on the state government to better recognise holistic health including social factors. Preventative health programs tackle a wide range of health issues from soaring vaping rates to disability inclusion programs.
Community health services integrate funding from both state and federal government to provide holistic services that wrap-around and support clients' health.
"Supporting GPs to provide longer consultations to people who face complex situations is excellent policy," Mr Duffy said.
"The Strengthening Medicare Taskforce made it clear that GPs operating in the current fee-for-service medicine model are struggling to respond to the increasingly complex and chronic health issues of Australians, and this week's budget is a great start to addressing these concerns."
Mr Duffy said modest increases to Centrelink payments and single parent support were small steps in the right direction, but Ballarat Community Health would continue to see clients who were struggling to afford "the basic building blocks to good health".
The federal budget may not have produced major infrastructure projects for Ballarat but leaders are hopeful cost-of-living pressures could be eased for residents doing it tough.
The Commonwealth Government announced "historic investment" into Medicare, including funding to general practitioners so they can offer longer hours and consultation times.
It also includes tripling the bulk billing incentives for pensioners, concession card holders and people under 16 years of age.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said more access to bulk billed GPs could ease the pressure facing hospitals in the region, including Ballarat Base.
"Much of that pressure is brought about because people cannot access bulk-billing clinics for conditions that don't require emergency but they turn up at emergency anyway," he said.
"It is not quite as obvious as a new road or a new bridge but improving access to Medicare services will make an enormous difference."
A number of major projects are set to remain on the advocacy wish list, including City of Ballarat's push for the next stages of the Link Road.
It's a $199.6 million ask, with an estimated $49.9 million needed for stage 2A, developing Dyson Drive from Remembrance drive to Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Council was also seeking funding for the Continuous Voices Memorial in Victoria Park. It was hoping the federal government would join a three-way partnership with the state government and council on this project.
Advocacy will continue for the $500,000 ask which will be in addition to a state election promise of $500,000 and council's $520,000 contribution.
Major freeway projects are still in limbo, including development of the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs.
The first post-election budget in October set aside $10 million for a business case but no further money has been allocated.
The Beaufort Bypass is also still waiting for funding, with a draft Environment Effects Statement released in March 2022.
Despite no obvious projects, Mr Poulton said he was pleased to see an emphasis on renewable energy.
"I think it is really good to hear that coming from our national leaders," he said.
A focus on bio fuels and firming technologies would help produce electricity in the grid for when it was needed most, particularly in the evenings, he said.
Mr Poulton said the circular economy precinct project in the Ballarat West Employment Zone could be a way for the region to be involved in the bioenergy industry.
An additional $12 billion has been allocated to transmission projects across the country, including in Victoria's Renewable Energy Zones.
Mr Poulton said improved investment in skills and free TAFE as well as help to meet cost of living pressures were other highlights of the budget.
Welfare advocates continue to tell The Courier they are seeing more people turning to support for the first time, a message that has continued for more than a year.
"We're seeing increasing numbers of people who are not just struggling to pay bills or pay their rent, they're struggling to live," Uniting's homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said.
"They're struggling to put food on the table, pay for medicines, keep a roof over their head and if they're on the streets, it's a battle for survival every day."
Ballarat MP Catherine King said the cost of living measures included in the budget would help many within her electorate.
These measures include a modest $40 per fortnight increase to Job Seeker and up to $500 in energy bill subsidies for vulnerable households.
"The budget contains significant cost of living relief for hundreds of families in my electorate," Ms King said.
She said improvements to school infrastructure, increased Medicare support, and free TAFE all "matter to the way in which we live our lives in regional communities such as Ballarat".
Meanwhile Liberal senator Sarah Henderson said she did not think this budget would help residents get ahead.
"This Budget will not build a stronger economy, and it is not a budget that is fair for all Australians."
