The hills will come alive with The Sound of Music in Ballarat in July; well the hall (Civic) will anyway.
Ballarat Lyric Theatre are busy rehearsing The Sound of Music as their major production for 2023, which marks the 60th anniversary of the theatre company.
It's the first time since 1974 they've tackled the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that has been a family favourite across the generations.
Two separate casts of children will perform the roles of the Von Trapp children throughout the 11 show season at Civic Hall while the adult cast members will be on stage in every show.
Director Stephen Armati said after a couple of "massive new age shows" in recent years the company thought it important to honour a traditional show that has been tried, tested and proven and one that featured children in the cast.
"The last couple of shows we've done there hasn't been much scope for children to be involved so this is a good opportunity to switch it up a bit," he said.
With Her Majesty's Theatre closed for renovations, they had to find a show that would work on the Civic Hall stage and with a booking available during the July school holidays it was settled that the 2023 production would be a family favourite.
"It's our big birthday this year and we wanted to do something spectacular, within the limitations of theatre availability, and seeing as we haven't done this for quite a while and there's definitely an appetite for it, we thought why not?"
Auditions were held for the cast in February, the production started rehearsals in mid-March and Mr Armati said the show was on track for opening night.
The challenge of directing cast members aged from six through to seasoned musical theatre veterans would require a "new way of thinking" to get the best out of all performers.
Despite the enduring popularity of the movie version of The Sound of Music, which was released in 1965, Mr Armati said some of the cast members had not seen it until they auditioned.
"I'm surprised by the people who haven't been familiar with it," he said. "There's a whole generation who haven't seen it ... but some have gone back to watch the movie since, which I can see in rehearsals, so I have to break some habits," he said.
"It's an exciting journey ... on this beautiful, well-loved, timeless piece which is a family favourite."
Ballarat Lyric Theatre's The Sound of Music is at Civic Hall from June 30 to July 9. Tickets available here.
