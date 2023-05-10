Fremantle great David Mundy is excited about reconnecting with community-based football as a Carngham-Linton player in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Dockers games record-holder will make a one-off appearance for the Saints against Beaufort at Linton as part of a program designed to help country clubs which have been battling over an extended period.
Carngham-Linton selected the West Australian-based Mundy in the Fox Footy-promoted Carlton Draft, which featured six retired AFL stars.
Mundy said he liked the idea of getting the opportunity to get back to community footy, especially on the back of the Dale "Daisy" Thomas story of last year.
The Collingwood premiership player helped Nhill end a losing streak lasting 1029 days in the Wimmera league.
"The grassroots aspect really appeals - having cars around the oval, the socialising after the game.
"That community connection is what you miss in the AFL.You're isolated from it.
"I grew up in that kind of environment where everyone packs the change rooms to listen to the coach, and family and friends get around the huddles at breaks.
"It's also going to be great playing back in Victoria."
Mundy said he was relieved to have had some of the pressure lifted given the change in fortunes Carngham-Linton (unbeaten in three rounds) had had since being selected for the draft at the start of the year.
However, the 37-year-old is still eager to make an impact.
"I'm looking forward to get out there and getting a kick, perhaps sneaking forward and kicking a few goals."
Mundy has not played any football since retiring at the end of the last season after 376 games with Fremantle in career which started in 2004.
He said his only involvement in the game since had been some radio commentary with 6PR and coaching his young son's school team.
Mundy said while he was no longer at the fitness level he had as an AFL player, he remained active playing some soccer and hockey and was in good shape for Saturday's return to the field.
"Your fitness drops away fairly quickly, but I'm fairly active and will always have the fitness bug."
While playing at Linton will be whole new experience for him, Mundy said he could remember playing in Ballarat with the Murray Bushrangers in the TAC Cup.
"I'm proud to be part of the (Carlton Draft) program and helping a club create some extra interest in the game and get some extra people to the game."
He said he hopefully he could help Carngham-Linton get another win, join in the celebrations with the club and of course finish the day injury-free.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.