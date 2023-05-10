The Courier
CHFL: retired Dockers AFL star David Mundy ready to reconnect with community-based football

By David Brehaut
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
David Mundy is looking forward to getting back to play community football as he did as a youngster. Picture by Getty Images/AFL Photos.
Fremantle great David Mundy is excited about reconnecting with community-based football as a Carngham-Linton player in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

