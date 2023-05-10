The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joshua Fuller wanted on stolen car charges

By The Courier
Updated May 10 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Smith, Joshua Fuller, and Heather Hayward are wanted by police. Pictures from Victoria Police Media
Benjamin Smith, Joshua Fuller, and Heather Hayward are wanted by police. Pictures from Victoria Police Media

Police are hunting a 25-year-old man wanted for car theft

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.