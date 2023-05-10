Police are hunting a 25-year-old man wanted for car theft
Joshua Fuller, who is known to frequent Bacchus Marsh, Ballan, Mount Egerton, and Ballarat, is Caucasian in appearance, with short, dark coloured hair, and is about 180cm tall with a thin build.
According to Victoria Police Media, he is wanted on a warrant for theft of motor vehicle and driving offences.
IN THE NEWS
A photo has been released "in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts".
Ballarat police are also seeking information on Benjamin Smith, known to have several outstanding warrants, and Heather Hayward, who is also known to frequent Carlton and Kensington as well as Ballarat, on separate offences.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
