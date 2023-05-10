The Winter Sounds festival will return to central Victoria for a second year, running for an extra day and with more venues in the region's historic and unexpected buildings.
The festival made its debut in Daylesford last year, after several COVID-related false starts, and sold out before performers hit the stage.
Gigs will return to last year's venues of Daylesford Town Hall, Bullarto Hall, and Glenlyon Hall but will expand to St Peter's Catholic Church and Clunes Town Hall.
"After selling out last year it gave us the confidence to expand the season this year and push it a bit deeper into the region," said organiser Dave Frazer.
"We're going to Clunes and I can't believe Clunes Town Hall is such an incredible old space."
Mr Frazer said after the success of the first event in 2022 the community and management committees of various old buildings had come forward to offer their buildings for future concerts.
"These buildings were designed ... to be full of people and a lot of them are not used to that capacity any more," he said.
Winter Sounds will begin on Thursday August 17 with a concert in St Peter's Catholic Church featuring Tex Perkins and Matt Walker, where Jen Cloher will perform the following night.
Bullarto Hall was a popular venue last year and this year will host two concerts where the audience will travel to the venue on the Daylesford Spa Country Railway.
"We did a show at Bullarto last year, which sold out in a heartbeat, so we are doing two shows there this year," Mr Frazer said.
"The railway is back online so everyone is going to be transported out there by the Spa Country Railway, then it's a short walk through the forest up a bush track to the hall where there will be fire drums going ... and it will be a really unique part of this season."
Adalita, supported by Martin Frawley, will perform at Bullarto on the Saturday, and Gareth Liddiard, with support act Jess Ribeiro, will perform there on Sunday.
The program also features Watty Thompson at Clunes Town Hall, the Saturday night concert at Daylesford Town Hall featuring Mo'Ju and Coda Chroma, and a Sunday morning concert with Skyscraper Stan and Jarrah Olive at Glenlyon Town Hall.
"Winter Sounds is about providing audiences with the opportunity to experience extraordinary performances in extraordinary spaces, and we are so excited to be rugging up and returning to the Daylesford region," he said.
"It's a great excuse to get around the region. Longer term for the event we are keen to keep pushing out of the Daylesford CBD because there's so much out here to come and explore.
"It's not just about coming to see a band, it's about celebrating and highlighting these incredible buildings."
Winter Sounds runs from August 17-20.
