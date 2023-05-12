The Courier's popular weekly Central Highlands Football League live stream went to Linton on Saturday to see Fremantle champion David Mundy in action for the unbeaten Carngham-Linton against Beaufort.
What a game it was with Mundy starring with six goals.
Catch the replay with callers David Brehaut and Edward Holland, presented in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment.
Watch the replay below:
