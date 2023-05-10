Learmonth player accepts three-match ban

Learmonth's Connor Smith has been suspended for three matches in the Central Highlands Football League.
He accepted an early guilty plea and set penalty after being reported for striking in a senior encounter against Gordon on Saturday.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad and Springbank's Connor Ronan will each serve one match bans after accepting early guilty pleas with set penalties after also being reported in Saturday's third round.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
