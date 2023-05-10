CHFL: Blues continues to wait for return home

Ballan will have to wait at least another two weeks before being able play at its home ground for first time since the 2021 CHFL season.
The Blues continue to wait for the completion of new clubrooms at the Ballan Recreation Reserve.
Having already transferred two home fixtures in the opening three rounds, Ballan will play Rokewood-Corindhap at Bacchus Marsh's Maddingley Park on Saturday and Springbank at the same venue on Saturday, May 20.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
