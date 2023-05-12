Ballarat youngster Jarrod Joyce is setting his sights on the Australian Junior Boys Open after a series of impressive results in international level tournaments.
The 16-year-old made the quarter finals of the J100 Canberra, and improved on that result by making the final of the J100 Mornington.
The results have set Joyce on the way to accumulating the ranking points he needs to compete in bigger events.
"Looking over the next 12 months, a big goal for me is to play in the Australian Open junior event in January, which I think is something that a lot of kids strive for, and it's really tough to do," he said.
"When the new rankings come through for the Canberra and Mornington tournaments I'll probably be looking at being around 400 in the world (for) juniors.
"With the Australian Open we're pretty lucky because we get wildcards, so I'd say if I can squeeze into the top 250 in the world (for) juniors, then I feel like I'm a really good chance (of receiving a wildcard)"
Joyce has also competed in men's ITF future events, which has given him experience against high quality adult players.
"It's obviously very, very high level tennis, and you're playing against guys that have ATP rankings inside the top 250 in the world," he said.
"So you take the best opportunity you can, but those are some other tournaments to test yourself against the big guys and see how you're going."
The teenagers recent results could have been even better had he not had a run of bad luck.
In Canberra, after beating the eighth and 12th seeds, Joyce who was unseeded, was forced to retire in the quarter final while trailing 6-4, 4-1 after sustaining a groin injury.
While in Mornington, after stringing together several straight set victories including a win over third seed Ke Hau Hung on his preferred surface of clay, bad weather forced the tournament to be relocated to indoor hardcourts in Melbourne.
I feel like coming out of this Mornington event, making the final and winning the doubles has just boosted me with so much confidence and ability to keep going- Jarrod Joyce
Joyce still managed to beat 15th seed Diordan Macababbad 7-5, 6-3, but lost in the final to second seed Zachary Viala 7-5,6-0.
He said it was difficult to adapt to the speed of hardcourts after a successful period on clay, but it wasn't all disappointment for Joyce who took out the doubles title with partner Oliver King.
"I was really loving the clay for those last two weeks, and I was really liking my chances in Canberra as well," he said.
"I seem to be able to use all my skills and I can be really crafty and have a lot of time to think out there (on clay), but on the hard courts it's more of a bash fest out there."
But the student, who likens his game to that of Italian star Jannik Sinner, has big expectations for his next major event on the Gold Coast in July.
"I feel like coming out of this Mornington event, making the final and winning the doubles has just boosted me with so much confidence and ability to keep going," he said.
"I've got really high hopes that I can keep going really well and hopefully become a pretty good player, which would be really exciting."
