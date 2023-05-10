The Courier
Ballarat radio stations Phaze DFR and Phaze Country closed down by ACMA

By The Courier
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:06pm, first published May 10 2023 - 12:30pm
Ballarat radio stations shut down by federal regulator
Two radio stations broadcasting in Ballarat have been pulled off the air by the federal communications and media regulator.

