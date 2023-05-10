Ballarat radio stations shut down by federal regulator

Two radio stations broadcasting in Ballarat have been pulled off the air by the federal communications and media regulator.
The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) reportedly executed a warrant at the offices of Ballarat-based Phaze Broadcasting Pty Ltd, owner of Phaze Dance Floor Radio (DFR) and Phaze Country, on Monday.
It's understood federal police were also involved in the operation.
Phaze Dance Floor Radio and Phaze Country operates on the 88.0 and 87.6 MHZ "narrowcast" frequencies.
ACMA regulates the use of telecommunications and its licences around the country.
"The ACMA undertook escalated enforcement activities at Bakery Hill on 8 May, 2023," a spokesperson confirmed to The Courier.
"ACMA is currently investigating a complaint received in relation to a Low Power Open Narrowcasting (LPON) service in Bakery Hill.
"This investigation is ongoing, and the ACMA does not publicly comment on details of investigations under way."
Industry sources have told The Courier the investigation surrounds licensing conditions, however the exact circumstances could not be confirmed.
Low-power open narrowcasting is used for niche radio broadcasting, including of tourist information, religious and language programming. They usually operate on the 87 to 88 MHz frequencies.
"They operate at very low power outputs and are limited to frequencies that are not required for high-power broadcasting services," the ACMA website states.
There are restrictions on the use of the frequencies, including a one-watt "effective radiated power" (ERP) limit in residential areas and 10 watts ERP in non-residential areas.
A narrowcast licence can also not be used to operate a commercial or community station.
The Australian Federal Police has also been contacted for comment.
The stations' owner declined to comment.
