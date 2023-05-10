UP-and-coming Ballarat hockey players Zoe Klopak, Baden Jones and Angus Le will represent Victoria after being named in state under-18 squads for the national championships in July.
Klopak, a midfielder and striker, will join the Victorian main squad after being named in the under-18 team while friends Jones and Le will play alongside each other in the development squad.
The trio were selected after an extensive training program over a number of weeks.
Klopak, who plays at Geelong in the Premier League, has previously made under-15 and under-18 development squads. She said she was thrilled to be continuing her run of state representation.
"I went into the Hockey Vic Academy which is one of the pathways and after the academy with do first trials, where they cut it from 50 down to about 30, then a second trial was how the teams were selected," she said.
"It's pretty good to know I'm still at that level. I've worked very hard over the years to get here, so it's a good honour to get on the team.
"A lot of us girls have played together a fair bit now, so it will be great to see how we go."
Jones, a bottom-age goalkeeper said he was excited to get a chance at national level.
While still 15, Jones has a lot of height on his side, something he said was a key to being a top goal keeper.
"I got forced into it as goal keeper, we were doing rotations and i just fell into it, I enjoyed it," he said.
"I've been asked a few times what I enjoy about it, I think it's the thrill of the good save. I think being tall helps quite a bit, I've got the reach to the corners a bit more."
Jones and Le, who is based in Melbourne throughout the week, are good friends with Jones admitting he was thrilled both had made the same squad.
"There was always a thought that maybe one would get in and one might miss out, so I'm glad we both made the same team," he said.
Hockey Victoria High Performance General Manager, Lachlan Anderson said he was confident of a bold performance in Hobart.
"There is certainly plenty of talent among the group with some backing up from 2022, but also a number of young players maturing from under-15's and under-16's," he said.
"It is really encouraging to see how many who have progressed on from our Melbourne Futures program we initiated in 2022. Their hard work is really starting to pay off."
The championships will be in Hobart from July 1-9.
