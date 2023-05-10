The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat youngsters named in Victorian Under 18 hockey squads

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Klopak and Baden Jones, with Angus Le (inset) have made Victorian under 18 hockey squads. Main picture by Kate Healy
Zoe Klopak and Baden Jones, with Angus Le (inset) have made Victorian under 18 hockey squads. Main picture by Kate Healy

UP-and-coming Ballarat hockey players Zoe Klopak, Baden Jones and Angus Le will represent Victoria after being named in state under-18 squads for the national championships in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.