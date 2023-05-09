Ballarat apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy has landed her first winning double.
She had the milestone on the Ballarat synthetic track on Tuesday.
Kennedy combined with Mevious ($4.80) for Ballarat trainer Thomas Carberry in the Porter Plant Benchmark58, 2100m, and the Julie Scott-trained Sold Tha Car ($4.80) in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark58, 1200m.
Kennedy is apprenticed to Dan O'Sullivan.
O'Sullivan along with Carberry and Scott were among six Ballarat trainers to win on the eight-race program.
O'Sullivan scored with One Last Kiss ($1.70 favourite) in the Polytrack Maiden, 2100m; Preconi ($1.60 favourite) for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the Sportsbet Bet With Mates Benchmark58, 1000m; Intrepid Eagle ($2.50 favourite) for Tony and Calvin McEvoy in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark58, 1400m; and Frenchman's Bay ($2.60 favourite) for Andrew Noblet in The Haymarket Maiden, 1200m.
The meeting was the first on the synthetic track for the all-weather racing surface season.
Ballarat Turf Club returns to the turf on Sunday for its Mother's Day meeting.
This will be followed by synthetic race programs on Monday, May 22, and Friday, May 26.
Hometown stables had a great record on the Ballarat all-weather in 2021-22 with the McEvoys leading the way with 12 wins and Maher-Eustace seven.
