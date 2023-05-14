A Sebastopol woman has pleaded guilty to acting as the getaway driver for a burglary at construction company Fulton Hogan's Delacombe site.
Jessica Nunn, 23, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and possession of illicit drugs, among others.
The charges related to a burglary at Fulton Hogan's site in Delacombe which occurred at 4am on September 6, 2021.
Nunn, in the company of two other males, travelled to the construction company's site and waited inside the car as the two cut open the main gate to get inside.
The two males took a cash tin containing $6000, six security keys, and iPad and a projector. Both fled when the building's security alarm activated, and were captured on CCTV.
Nunn admitted to driving the car up to the gate when the alarm went off, and driving the two from the scene. She was arrested the following day in a Holden Commodore in Ararat, with one of the men allegedly involved.
The Commodore was registered as stolen and was showing stolen registration plates. The owner of the car later called the police to say the car was not stolen.
Police noted Nunn as being "polite and cooperative" during the interview after her arrest, making full admissions to the offending and her role in the burglary.
However, she told police she was unaware of the plan until moments before the burglary took place.
Nunn was later picked up by police on October 14, 2021, whilst driving a stolen grey LDV ute in Melton with stolen registration plates.
Police found also found drugs in her possession.
Nunn also pleaded guilty to the theft of fuel and meat in two incidents in January 2022. The court heard Nunn had given birth seven days prior to her hearing.
Her lawyer told the court the offending occurred after she moved from the ACT to Victoria, and was struggling with an ice addiction. She will be sentenced on June 15.
