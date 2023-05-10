Some of the region's most vulnerable - and the organisations that support them - have expressed dismay at the modest raise in welfare payments announced by the federal government in Tuesday night's budget.
Ballarat woman Katrina receives JobSeeker payments of $693.10, plus $157.20 rent assistance, totalling $850.30 per fortnight.
"I'm constantly stressed and I always make just enough to get by," she told The Courier.
"I keep afloat, only just."
Following the budget announcement, the 43-year-old looks to receive an extra $40 per week on her payments. Or, $2.86 per day.
"For the last three years my rent has gone up $10 per week. An extra $2.86 per day is not really going to help me once my rent goes up again," she told The Courier.
"It will however buy me two packets of Tim Tams that I will eat [to] be content for 24 hours.
"My rent is $265 per week. I live alone. I am left with $320.30 per fortnight to pay bills, phone, internet, get cat food, get petrol, repay credit card, and whatever I have left, then I can eat."
Katrina, who did not want to use her surname, said she can't always work because of caring duties and works sporadically between five "super casual" jobs, using the payments as consistent income.
The announcement of a $40 increase per fortnight for jobseekers was accompanied by a $92.10 rise for jobseekers aged between 55 to 59, and a single parent fortnightly payment increase of $176.90.
Katrina said she wished there was an extra $92 raise, regardless of age.
"$92 dollars ... would help with paying of debt, or getting new knickers or shoes, or maybe a brand name shampoo," she said.
Salvation Army general manager of policy and advocacy Jennifer Kirkaldy said the increase was appreciated, but inadequate.
"The issue remains that these measures will not be as effective as they would be if income support payments were adequate," Ms Kirkaldy said.
"Since 1994, when JobSeeker was last close to adequate, The Salvation Army has had to step in over 30 million times to help people who are struggling. Between now and the next federal budget, there will be another two million added to that total.
"The need for a substantial increase is very real and is felt in our community every day."
According to federal Member for Ballarat Catherine King's office, 8040 people in Ballarat will receive an increase in their fortnightly payments.
Of those to receive a boost, 7155 will get a $40 increase and 415 Jobseekers aged 55 to 59 will have their payment increased by $92.10.
A15 per cent boost to the maximum rates of Commonwealth Rent Assistance will come for 7615 Ballarat households, and 470 single parents on Jobseeker here will receive an extra $176.90 per fortnight.
Ms King said she understood some in Ballarat were "doing it tough".
"This Budget is about addressing our immediate challenges and creating more opportunity," she said in a statement.
"This budget is about supporting the vulnerable in our community, and balancing cost of living relief with responsible economic management."
