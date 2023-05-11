MMA rising star Harry Webb has won his first professional fight after a strong performance on the Gold Coast.
He took three rounds to defeat New Zealander Oliver Schmid in the Eternal MMA competition, one of Australia's biggest professional organisations.
After several years as an amateur, Webb said he relished the challenge of competing in the professional ranks, despite admitting to some nerves before the fight.
"It was probably the most nervous I'd been the day of a fight, just sitting around the hotel room waiting," he said.
"I think the amateurs prepared me really well for that step up.
"But in terms of the fight, I actually liked the pro rules a lot better, the longer rounds and fighting more skilled opponents suited my style better, it wasn't as frantic, and the actual show and everything, felt a lot bigger."
Webb said the opening round of the bout was closely contested, but felt he had the upper hand after that.
"(In) the second round I felt like I dominated and then in the third it was pretty much leading into the finish," he said.
"I started to feel him get tired in the second round, and that's when I sort of started to take over a bit more."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
After successfully completing his first fight as a professional, the Ballarat native is keen to join the elite UFC competition.
"The main goal is to get to the UFC, and then after that we take it from there," he said.
"But the first goal is to keep winning on the regional scene and hopefully get onto a bigger promotion like the UFC in the next couple of years."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.