Child molester sentenced over sexual assault of Ballarat boy

An offender will spend at least three years in prison after supplying cannabis to and molesting a 14-year-old boy multiple times in 2021.
On May 4, the Melbourne County Court held a sentencing hearing for Krystal Williams, 24, who previously identified as Jayden Williams at the time of offending, before beginning a gender transition.
Williams was found guilty on five charges, including supplying drugs to a child, sexually assaulting a child and the sexual penetration of a child, following a series of events in Ballarat in late 2021.
Williams pleaded not-guilty to all charges, and was found guilty at a trial between January 31 and February 7, 2023.
The court heard in the first incident, the 14-year-old victim was invited to Williams' Delacombe house and was given cannabis to smoke out of a bong.
The drug affected boy began to fall asleep on a couch when Williams started to rub his arm up and down, progressing to his inner thighs, and then to his genitals, over his underwear.
The 14-year-old woke up and asked "what are you doing?", to which Williams told him not to tell anyone about what happened.
The next incident occurred four days after, when the 14-year-old met Williams at an oval to smoke cannabis at a public toilet. After the 14-year-old had a bong, he sat down light-headed on a toilet.
The court heard Williams then sat on top of the boy, and moved his hands onto their thighs.
The boy ran home after the incident and told his mother, who told him to not see Williams again. The final incident occurred again at an oval, with the boy lying to his mother about meeting up with Williams, wanting to smoke more cannabis.
While sitting at the oval Williams rubbed up and down the boy's thighs, and then pulled down the boy's shorts, performing oral sex on the boy for about one minute.
The boy pushed Williams off, and left, with Williams telling the boy not to tell anyone.
The 14-year-old told his mother of the incidents over the January 2022 school holidays, and the incident was reported the police in February 2022. Williams was arrested on February 11, 2022.
Three victim impact statements were tendered to the court, one from the victim, one from the victim's brother and one from his mother.
Each detailed the emotional impact Williams' offending had on the affected person.
The 14-year-old victim said he had since destroyed or burnt all of his clothing and shoes as a result of the conduct.
He also slept on the floor of his mother's bedroom for months after the incidents, with the continuing trauma affecting his day-to-day life.
The court heard of Williams' disadvantaged personal circumstances including periods of homelessness, sexual and physical abuse during adolescence.
Williams had been previously diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder and Borderline Affective Disorder, as well as a mild intellectual disability.
The court also heard Williams had been using two grams of cannabis daily during the time of the offending, as well as half a gram of methamphetamine a month.
Williams also had relevant criminal priors in both the children and adult courts.
Judge Sarah Dawes accepted Williams' traumatic and disadvantaged childhood played a role in their personal development, which reduced the moral culpability for their offending.
The court also heard Williams' time in custody at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre had been particularly onerous, as they had been separated from the prison's other female prisoners, spending about 23 hours alone in their cell.
Judge Dawes said she took the issues of Williams' incarceration into account in sentencing.
Williams was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and three months.
Williams had already served pre-sentence detention period of 447 days.
They were also placed on the sex offenders registry for life.
