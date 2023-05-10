The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Krystal Williams, 24, sentenced to five years in prison over sexual assault of teenager

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 10 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child molester sentenced over sexual assault of Ballarat boy
Child molester sentenced over sexual assault of Ballarat boy

An offender will spend at least three years in prison after supplying cannabis to and molesting a 14-year-old boy multiple times in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.