For Chris and Julie Gilbertson, home is definitely not average.
For the past 12 years, it's been an oasis for adults living with a disability, looking for a place to stay.
After 30 years working in the disability industry, Julie has seen the worrying, substandard places that people have to settle for, due to lack of alternatives available.
It was her dream to build a place where people can go, confident their needs will be taken into consideration, providing a welcoming homely environment for all.
The rural property has changed a lot since it first opened in 2011, as a response to increased demand and awareness of what the Gilbertsons say is a gap in the market for guest-centred experiences.
Sarah Peters, who works at the Respite Farm, said there was a need for more spaces which provided a human approach to those with a disability.
She said for many people the only option was sterile 'hospital-like' accommodation.
For regulars and newcomers, the recent renovations welcome guests into an authentic farm stay, with a purpose-built discovery barn, home to baby bunnies.
"People get to experience the real farm life, they can cuddle the bunnies, feed the chickens and colourful birds, collect the eggs and play with all of our animals," Ms Peters said.
With a majority of guests travelling from metropolitan areas, interacting with furry friends isn't on the daily agenda, so it's a particularly special feature.
Visitors will also have access to an inground swimming pool, games, a creative crafts space as well as sensory 'quiet time' zones for those who are in need of complete serenity.
Ms Peters said that regulars who had been returning for 12 years had said their go-to place for a getaway was the Spring Hill property, and their favourite "is always Chris and Julie's Respite Farm".
"We have one guest in particular who has been coming since the beginning and he was so excited to find a place where he could have some time away, without his mum and dad just like his brother could, which he hadn't been able to do previously."
IN THE NEWS:
The Respite Farm is an opportunity for people to escape without feeling restricted or prevented from being able to participate in activities, providing disability-friendly facilities.
This Saturday, May 13, Chris and Julie are inviting guests and anyone expressing interest in a farm stay at the Daisy Hill property, north of Ballarat, to join them for a barbecue between 11am and 1pm.
People will have the opportunity to see the work they do and meet the brains behind the project (as well as the furry friends).
For more information, click here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.