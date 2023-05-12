Ballan is preparing for its biggest challenge yet as the 2-1 side goes head-to-head with a red-hot Rokewood-Corindhap in round three of the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade season.
Ballan has already caught attention with wins over Skipton and Clunes early in the season, but the Hoppers will be an almighty challenge.
Rokewood-Corindhap is unbeaten through the first three rounds with big wins against Bungaree, Carngham-Linton and Creswick.
The ladder-leading Hoppers appear to be one of the teams to beat in a wide-open race in A Grade.
Second-placed Learmonth, which also boasts three thumping wins to start the season, hosts a highly-competitive Hepburn outfit.
The Lakies sent a message back in round two with a big win over Buninyong, which visits Newlyn.
The Cats head into the clash with the Bombers fresh off of the bye, with a 1-1 win-loss record following a victory against Waubra in round two.
In other matches, Beaufort will be looking to continue its form of last week when it meets Carngham-Linton.
The Crows fell by just four goals to Springbank in round one before bouncing back in round three against Bungaree.
A 43-goal win in round three should provide Beaufort with some handy momentum for its clash with the winless Saints.
Springbank, which looks just as competitive as it did last season, is one of three sides with a 3-0 record.
The Tigers will be hoping to improve to 4-0 against Creswick.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
