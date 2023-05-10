THESE are the hidden histories of war, the mothers waiting for news of their sons in battle on foreign lands, coming to light in a Ballarat tradition.
While the focus in the Garden of the Grieving Mother is on World War I stories, Arch or Victoria and Avenue of Honour president Garry Snowden said the annual Mothers' Day service was a chance for anyone in Ballarat to pay tribute to an important mother-figure in their lives.
The service, similar to Anzac Day, will again feature the story of a Ballarat mother of war from careful research into hard-to-find stories.
This year it is particularly poignant as the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide calls for the experience of loved ones, such as mothers, to have their voice heard.
Mr Snowden said formal support for mothers in WWI was not really existent but, as the Grieving Mother highlighted, important to be acknowledged - even if they were hard to find.
"Many of them do go unnoticed and there was much more the case of women being known by their husband's name, such as Mrs William Brown," Mr Snowden said. "I've spent way too much time in service records trying to find stories in letters written to mothers and by mothers."
The Arch of Victory Mothers' Day service is not a military commemoration but rather what Mr Snowden said was a reflection on the difficulties and challenges faced by mothers.
Too often Mr Snowden has found stories of mothers not knowing what has happened to their sons reported missing or likely deserters, the latter creating mixed feelings of shame and false hope for prolonged periods.
He said while the Avenue of Honour represented 3801 Ballarat stories of service in WWI, the stories of families and mothers at home were just as important in this city's history.
As well as a story of a grieving mother in the service, there will be a poetry reading.
People are invited to lay a wreath or flowers in tribute to a special mother.
It's not what it is, but what it stands for, that is most important.- Garry Snowden, Arch of Victory and Avenue of Honour president
"The tribute doesn't need to be an expensive wreath. Maybe something made by the children or grandchildren, or a bunch of flowers from a home garden. It's not what it is, but what it stands for, that is most important," Mr Snowden said.
"I'd love to see the base of the statue covered with flowers."
The Mothers' Day service in the Garden of the Grieving Mother will start at the later time of 11am to follow the Mother's Day Classic run and walk fundraiser for breast cancer research nearby in Victoria Park.
Mr Snowden hoped this was a chance for people to participate in both important events.
