A North Ballarat Roosters VFL great is coming out of retirement to play in the CHFL.
Roosters premiership player and Springbank premiership coach Michael Searl is making a comeback with Rokewood-Corindhap.
He will make his debut with the Grasshoppers against Ballan at Bacchus Marsh's Maddingley Park on Saturday.
Searl, who stepped away from the head non-playing coach role at BFNL club Sebastopol at the end of last season, last pulled on the boots on a regular basis for Springbank in 2018, but did make one appearance in 2019.
He has been persuaded to resume his playing career by Rokewood-Corindhap joint coaches Shaune Moloney and Brad Macgowan, who are work colleagues of his at Ballarat Clarendon College.
The trio also have close football ties.
Searl, 37, spent a significant part of his VFL career playing alongside Moloney, including being in the Roosters' 2008 and 2009 premiership sides.
A key defender, he played well in excess of 100 VFL games and was appointed Roosters captain in 2013.
Macgowan was also on the Roosters' coaching panel during Searl's time there.
Macgowan said an off the cuff conversation with Searl had set the wheels in motion for the comeback.
He said Searl had ended a three-year stint as Sebastopol coach on the grounds he was unable to commit the time required to fulfil the demands of the job - a factor he had spoken publicly about at the time.
Macgowan said there had been a desire by him to reunite with Moloney in football in some form.
He said Searl had caught their eye when he joined in a college football training session.
"He was looking really good and we quickly suggested he should still be playing and Rokewood-Corindhap would be the ideal place for him (to do so).
"Before we knew it he was thinking seriously about it and now he's playing his first game with us," Macgowan said.
Searl's VFL career ended in 2014, pavng the way for him to join Springbank in 2015.
He was part of a Tigers premiership campaign in that year, in which he also represented the CHFL, and then coached Springbank to another flag in partnership with Nick Couch.
Searl joined Sebastopol as senior coach for 2020, but had to wait until last year before leading the Burra for a full season - taking it into the grand final, which it lost to Melton.
Searl played his junior football with Mt Clear and Buninyong.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.