The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

North Ballarat VFL and Springbank premiership player Michael Searl makes comeback with Rokewood-Corindhap

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:25pm, first published May 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Searl back in his North Ballarat VFL playing days.
Michael Searl back in his North Ballarat VFL playing days.

A North Ballarat Roosters VFL great is coming out of retirement to play in the CHFL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.