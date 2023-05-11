The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ballarat men face court on workplace bullying charges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Loftus (left), Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy leave the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Liam Loftus (left), Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy leave the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

Three Ballarat men charged under the Brodie's Law anti-workplace bullying legislation will likely contest the charges against them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.