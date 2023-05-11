Three Ballarat men charged under the Brodie's Law anti-workplace bullying legislation will likely contest the charges against them.
Liam Loftus, Benjamin Foy and Aaron Devereux appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, with lawyers for the group seeking an adjournment for further case conferencing with police.
Police allege Liam Loftus, Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy bullied the teenage worker at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023.
Foy, 30, from Sebastopol, and 24-year-old Devereux from Alfredton were both charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Loftus, 26, from Newington was charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
The three accused were arrested after Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit executed warrants at four addresses in Alfredton, Bakery Hill, Newington and Sebastopol on February 22.
Loftus' lawyer Adrian Paull told the court it was "almost a certainty" the case would go to a contest.
Brodie's Law, an amendment to the Victorian Crimes Act 1958 was enacted in June 2011 to combat workplace bullying.
It was named after 19-year-old Brodie Panlock; who died by suicide in September 2006 after ongoing bullying by workmates at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn.
The three men will reappear in court on June 15.
