The Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club will receive $3.3 million in funding to construct a new kennel to improve the safety of racing and training at Morshead Park.
Racing minister Anthony Carbines was in Ballarat to announce the funding, which is split between the state government and Greyhound Racing Victoria.
According to the Victorian government, the new 112 kennel facilities will provide dogs with more natural light, grass outdoor areas, new wash areas and private isolation kennels, and will also include stewards' room and storeroom.
The state government release said the new development would prioritise animal welfare and the health and safety of trainers and participants.
There have been 10 greyhound deaths at Ballarat Racing Club across 2021 and 2022, according to data from the coalition for the protection of greyhounds.
"The design and construction of this new building will set the standards for greyhound care across the state - we're proud to support this important upgrade," racing minister Anthony Carbines said.
Greyhound Racing Victoria chair Peita Duncan said the project will ensure the comfort and safety of both humans and hounds.
"The project to upgrade the kenneling area at the Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club strongly demonstrates Greyhound Victoria's unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of facilities at our racetracks," he said.
The new kennel will be constructed alongside the existing facilities and is expected to take a year to complete.
Once finished, the race track will close for two weeks while the old kennel is demolished.
