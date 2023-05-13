The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Opinion | Transmission: The crucial link in Victoria's renewable energy opportunity

By Tom Quinn and Tony Goodfellow
May 13 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy future's vital link | Opinion
Energy future's vital link | Opinion

In the midst of the cost of living crisis and high inflation, the expansion of renewable energy is a unique good news story for Australia as it continues to place downward pressure on wholesale power prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.