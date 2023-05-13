The Courier
Nature Notes: Pink-eared ducks spotted at Lake Wendouree

By Roger Thomas
May 13 2023 - 10:30am
The pink-eared duck has been described as the extreme nomad, as they respond to flooding of temporary shallow wetlands in inland regions.
A visit by four confiding pink-eared ducks to Lake Wendouree has been a surprise for local bird observers.

