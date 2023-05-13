A visit by four confiding pink-eared ducks to Lake Wendouree has been a surprise for local bird observers.
The pink-eared duck is an uncommon short term visitor to Lake Wendouree, where it is normally seen a long distance from the shore.
For a couple of weeks, the current birds have often been quietly resting on the shoreline, in the spot where other waterbirds such as swans, coots and gulls rest from time to time.
At one stage last week, the four pink-eared ducks were joined by a lone freckled duck.
Today's photo shows three of the four birds, with the tiny pink spot behind the eye that gives the bird its name.
An alternative, but now seldom used, name is zebra duck, describing the bird's obvious vertical black stripes. These are much more obvious than the tiny pink "ear" spot.
The long bill is slightly broader at its square tip. Water and food are drawn in at the tip and expelled at the bill's sides after being filtered for food.
The odd soft flaps at the end of the bill seem to assist the bird in its filter feeding. These flaps are very sensitive, enabling detection of the small aquatic invertebrates that make up this duck's food.
The pink-eared duck is a small duck, smaller than a coot. At a distance the white on the face is obvious, as is the over-sized straight bill.
There is a buff colour under the tail.
The pink-eared duck has been described as the "extreme nomad", responding remarkably, and often in unison, to flooding of temporary shallow wetlands in inland regions.
At times the whole Victorian population suddenly leaves the state to visit suitable recently flooded sites inland.
An appealing feature of this small duck is its twittering or chirruping call, which is sometimes the first indication of its presence on a wetland.
This call is often given in flight. The current Lake Wendouree birds have been quiet.
Summer grass is the usual name of a dark headed grass that is prominent in summer and autumn.
Growing to around 40 cm tall, its seedheads are loose, spreading and linear.
Sometimes known as crab grass, it is a nuisance in home gardens, and is often noticeable around white posts on rural roadsides.
It grows readily in bare ground, and comes up around the white posts where herbicide has previously caused bare patches.
Known to botanists as Digitaria sanguinalis, this is a European, summer growing annual.
It will soon die off when winter comes, but will no doubt reappear next summer.
This small toadstool is red on top and white underneath, like the poison one found in pines but it doesn't have the white spots on top. Is it the same? A lot of them had been knocked over when we were there. S.E. Elaine.
This is a Russula, or brittlegill, a native species mostly found in native bushland. There are similar species in pink, mauve and other colours. Most are about 30 to 50 mm across.
A lot of fungi, not just this species, seem to get knocked over. The culprits are probably wallabies, which like to sample and nibble them. The brittlegill group of fungi break readily, and an investigating wallaby could knock many of them over when foraging.
The poisonous fly agaric is often also knocked and surprisingly nibbled. The brittlegill group are brittle all over, including on the cap and stem.
