Job hunters have been given a boost from the state government as it announced an initiative to create 100 new positions at Ballarat-based stables.
The $3.1 million package will provide 12 month "earn and learn" programs across the racing industry, where participants will have access to additional training options including certificate-level qualifications.
Cumani Racing's Nyandeng Sallivanmusyoka has benefited from training with Racing Victoria in the past, and since April has been flourishing in her new role at the highly-regarded stables.
The mother of four has several duties at Cumani Racing including cleaning and feeding the horses.
She said she would "100 per cent" recommend the job to anyone considering it.
"I really like it, and I get support because they know I don't have experience," she said.
Ms Sallivanmusyoka comes from a Sudanese family forced to immigrate to Ethiopia because of war when she was aged one.
As a 27-year-old, she migrated to Australia where she settled in Geelong before moving to Ballarat two years ago.
She worked in childcare briefly, but said it was difficult to find work after her car broke down.
"It's not easy, I've struggled a lot (to find a job)," she said.
"I see my future here, as a single mother it's not easy."
"They help me all the time, they teach me step by step, they're good people, I get a lot of support here."
Trainer Matt Cumani said Ms Sallivanmusyoka had become a "great" member of their team.
"That's why the industry is such a great industry, not only because we're very welcoming, we will take people from all walks of life, but because once you're in it it's very much a community," he said.
According to Mr Cumani, it has been difficult for stables to find long-term workers, he said it was hardest when they were desperate for help during the pandemic.
The stable employs a lot of young people and travelers on working holiday visas who move on frequently, and while it has become easier to find employees, he said they were constantly trying to fill roles.
As there are always openings, Mr Cumani said there was no experience necessary to apply for a position at the stable.
"I don't think the background has anything really to do with it, so long as they have the right character and the right approach to horses, then we're keen to take on anyone who would like to fit in," he said.
The program will provide roles in stables and grounds and facilities management as well as providing a pathway for potential track riders.
In addition to the 100 jobs in Ballarat, the state government will be funding a further 100 positions around Victoria.
According to the government's release, there will be roles for people with disability, young people under the age of 25 and those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Speaking at the Ballarat Turf Club, racing minister Anthony Carbines said there was real need to find people to fill positions in the racing industry.
"We're backing a strong racing industry and this program is a fantastic boost, investing in local jobs to ensure the industry can continue to thrive," he said.
For further information or to apply for the program, vist jobs.vic.gov.au or call the jobs Victoria hotline on 1300 208 575.
