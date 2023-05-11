A creek in Hepburn Shire will officially be known as Larni Barramal Yaluk, after several years of combined efforts from councils and traditional owners.
The creek was formerly known as Jim Crow Creek, a reference to racist policies in the American South in the 1800s to mid-1970s.
In a media release, Hepburn Shire Council confirmed Geographic Names Victoria had gazetted the renaming, with mayor Brian Hood calling the former name "unacceptable".
"Larni Barramal Yaluk, which means home or habitat of the Emu Creek, reconnects the landscape with Dja Dja Wurrung culture and language," he said in a statement.
"This change ties in with Council's ongoing reconciliation and recognition work. We are very pleased the creek is now formally renamed."

Hepburn Shire, with Mount Alexander Shire, decided to change the name officially in April 2022, following years of advocacy.
The creek runs north of the township of Hepburn.
New signage will be installed by the council with "other road partners", the media release states.
