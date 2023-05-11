The Courier
Jim Crow Creek officially renamed Larni Barramal Yaluk

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
The creek will now be known as Larni Barramal Yaluk. File photo
A creek in Hepburn Shire will officially be known as Larni Barramal Yaluk, after several years of combined efforts from councils and traditional owners.

