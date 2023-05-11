A $1.7 million application has been lodged to build another seven shops - topped with seven associated homes - in Ballan's main street.
The high-profile site is on the corner of Cowie and Inglis streets - a gateway to the town's rapidly-growing north-west estates.
If approved in its current form, the six main street shops and residences above will be contained in a frontage of less than 25 metres.
A seventh will become the first retail space on Cowie Street and stand alone across a laneway, which will provide access to the two-car garages of each property and the dwellings above.
Plans also show the townhouses above would have first floor balconies overlooking Inglis Street.
The 3072 square metre commercially-zoned site contained a weatherboard Victorian home until a blaze in July 2008 which firefighters at the time blamed on embers from a fireplace.
The applicant - Costa Luhan - is also asking for the removal of vegetation as well as a reduction in the legally-required number of car parking spaces from 72 to just 14.
All proposed homes will have three bedrooms and each will have room for two cars underneath.
Plans show the homes and carparks would be accessible via a 6.4 metre wide laneway off Cowie Street.
A report from the Traffix Group said a survey of carparking within 200 metres was taken at 11am on Wednesday December 2. It found 99 out of 193 public parking spaces were vacant.
Data from the 2021 census found that more than 60 per cent of Moorabool residents travelled outside the shire for employment - meaning Moorabool emptied out through the working week but was buzzing on weekends.
A report attached to the application said the needs of people with limited mobility were also catered for in "dwelling entry" but did address how people with disabilities would access the stairs in each home.
The site is opposite the Ballan GP Clinic and former hospital - with units in nearby streets a drawcard for the elderly.
The report also said that overshadowing was generally restricted to the site itself - and did not affect habitable windows on neighbouring homes.
The shops would sit flush to the property boundary, but lack the wide over-footpath verandahs that are iconic to Ballan and make it a haven for market stall holders, filmmakers and shoppers escaping the elements.
A stormwater management report presented with the application recommended a 6000-litre rainwater tank for each shop to be used for laundries and toilets.
The report also recommended that drought tolerant native plants be used in any landscaping.
It also suggested that erosion control blankets be used to control sediment run-off in the high-rainfall district.
The applicant's contact address is listed as Keilor East, although the land title owner for the subject properties is listed as a Richard Luhan of Werribee.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
