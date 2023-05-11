The Courier
Seven new shops, topped by homes proposed for booming Ballan

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 11 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
The corner of Inglis and Cowie streets Ballan could soon have seven new shops with three-bedroom homes on top. Picture by MSC/supplied.
A $1.7 million application has been lodged to build another seven shops - topped with seven associated homes - in Ballan's main street.

A $1.7 million application has been lodged to build another seven shops - topped with seven associated homes - in Ballan's main street.

