BFNL 2023: Sunbury stars to miss Darley blockbuster

TWO of Sunbury's most important players will miss the Lions' round five Ballarat Football Netball League clash with Darley.
Sunbury skipper Tyson Lever (foot) and VFL-listed gun Harrison Minton-Connell (Essendon) will not feature in the blockbuster Clarke Oval affair.
Lions coach Travis Hodgson said the club was also sweating on the availability of Rivva Karpany ahead of Saturday.
"Tyson and Harrison were first and second in our best-and-fairest last year by a mile so they are massive outs for us," Hodgson said.
"We have to find a way without those two but it is disappointing because we'd had a really good start injury-wise this year after no luck last year."
Minton-Connell has enjoyed a red-hot start to 2023, averaging over 30 possessions while Lever has added 28 of his own.
Sunbury hosts Darley, which had the bye.
MELTON SOUTH has welcomed back some of its most important players ahead of a winnable contest against Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
Consistent performer Hudson Wilde is back after missing the Panthers' round four clash with Sunbury while Phillip Hoyland also returns to the Panthers line-up.
Melton South coach Jason Hamilton admitted Saturday was a grand final of sorts for the winless side.
"Despite the start, the good thing about the club is that we still have a really good vibe down here," Hamilton said.
REDAN'S ruck stocks will be bolstered for round five as Nathan Dunstan returns to the side.
Dunstan returned from a broken leg in round one only to injure his ankle in the opening ruck contest and take no further part in the Good Friday clash.
He played for Redan against North Ballarat in round two but has since been left out of the side.
The big man returns alongside Jack Richards (shoulder) and Declan Phillips as the Lions prepare for reigning premiers Melton.
Redan is still waiting on the return of Lincoln Barnes (leg) and Liam Hoy (ribs).
BALLARAT is set to blood another two debutants as Lawson Prendergast (calf) and Keegan Mellington (unavailable) will miss the Sebastopol affair.
Off-season recruit Nicolas Nadile (Leopold) and Ballarat junior Charlie Stepnell will become the eighth and ninth Swans to make their senior debuts this season.
Maple said Nadile had been a consistent performer in the Swans reserves to date.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
