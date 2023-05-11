The Courier
Committee for Ballarat opens community consultative panel.

By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
Committee for Ballarat is opening up positions on a community consultative panel, helping to drive change. In the past this has led the city's vaccination campaign (left) and More than Gold promotion (right).
SHEREE Collins went on the hunt for More than Gold while Nick Clare was involved in the problem solving of the Committee for Ballarat-led COVID-19 vaccination drive. They said the chance to have their voices heard, as equals, and the chance to make a tangible difference in Ballarat and for Ballarat has been invaluable.

