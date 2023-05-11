SHEREE Collins went on the hunt for More than Gold while Nick Clare was involved in the problem solving of the Committee for Ballarat-led COVID-19 vaccination drive. They said the chance to have their voices heard, as equals, and the chance to make a tangible difference in Ballarat and for Ballarat has been invaluable.
Committee for Ballarat is opening up a community consultative panel, an evolution of the community member category that was set up in 2014 to bring the perspectives of people like Ms Collins and Mr Clare to the table.
The change aims to add even greater diversity and inclusion to the region's leading advocacy body.
Mr Clare, the co-founder of creative think tank Suggest It, was a 2014 graduate of the Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders forum (now known as Future Shapers). He said he had felt ready, personally and professionally, to deliberately get more involved in the community and thinking bigger.
So, Mr Clare joined Committee as a community member in 2021.
"It has been fantastic being in a room with senior people from Committee and everyone is equal," Mr Clare said. "You might not be the [chief executive officer] of a big organisation but there is diversity and different experiences in that."
When Committee for Ballarat took up the region's lead role in pulling together a unified COVID-19 vaccination message, Mr Clare felt he was helping to make a tangible difference.
The campaign helped drive Ballarat's first-dose vaccination rate above 95 per cent, the second doses to follow, within about a year.
He said the Commonwealth Games offered a wealth of opportunity for community members to be in the room and be heard.
"It's a catalyst for things going to happen," Mr Clare said. "...It's a chance to show the true identity of the city, distinctive assets of what we are."
Ms Collins is also LBWR alumni and while not a pre-requisite to join the Committee, the experience had her keen to find other ways to connect and make a difference for the region.
In her second stint as a community member, Ms Collins was involved in the More than Gold campaign to connect Ballarat and all the city had to offer on national and global stages by sharing the wide-ranging success stories of those who live and work here.
Ms Collins had been working in small business at the time and said Committee offered a chance for greater support and bigger picture conversations outside of her own business.
"I loved networking and getting to know the hidden gems of Ballarat," Ms Collins said. "We literally walked the streets talking to people...one person led to another and that led to stories."
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said these campaigns were important in leading the way on key issues. He said the more voices from diverse backgrounds, were just as important for big issues facing the city, such as the 2026 Commonwealth Games or improved energy networks.
"The vaccination campaign was a really important one for the community broadly," Mr Poulton said. "Our community members recognise it is a real issue for the entire community...what it needed was someone to coordinate the community effort.
"Businesses view was to ensure they could manage everyone safely. We were happy to take on board the lead and businesses and the community very much got on board. It was a huge community effort."
Expressions of interest for the Committee for Ballarat community consultative panel are open until May 26. Details: committeeforballarat.com.
