Hunter gets thousand dollar fine for owning gel blaster

A Ballarat man has made an expensive mistake, believing that holding a firearms licence allowed him to own a gel blaster handgun.
He appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of an imitation firearm, as well as the the improper storage of firearms and ammunition.
Police found a gel blaster handgun in the man's possession after being called to a Soldier's Hill address in response to a family violence situation.
Banned in Victoria, gel blaster guns use a battery or a gas canister to fire gel pellets and often resemble actual guns.
Other firearms were found stored at the rear of the property, in a Mitsubishi Triton and Ram ute.
One of the firearms, a Ruger rifle, was found behind the back seat of the Triton with a loaded magazine in the rifle's chamber.
A Howa 223 rifle was found with a loaded magazine in a locked box on the Ram ute.
Under firearm ownership legislation, a gun and ammunition must be stored separately when not in use.
Police also found two silencers in the man's possession, one in the Triton and another in a carry bag located near the weapons.
The man told police he had picked up the weapons from storage two hours before the police visit, and had planned to go hunting.
He also told police he was unaware he was not allowed to own the gel blaster - believing his firearms licence allowed him to do so.
The man's lawyer had attempted to argue the charges down to a diversion sentence, owing to the fact it was the 60-year-olds first time before a court.
However police opposed granting a diversion to the man.
The man was fined $1000, without conviction.
