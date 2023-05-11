The Courier
Teenager missing for a month last seen in Ballarat East

By The Courier
May 11 2023 - 3:30pm
Missing girl Tara. Picture from Victoria Police
Police are searching for 17-year-old Tara, who has been missing for a month.

