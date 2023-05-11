Police are searching for 17-year-old Tara, who has been missing for a month.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, she was last seen on York Street, Ballarat East around 6pm on April 13.
Tara is described as Caucasian in appearance with a medium build, long blonde hair, and is around 165cm tall, the post states.
She was last seen carrying a black oversized handbag and wearing black tracksuit pants and a black jacket.
Police believe Tara may be in the Seddon and Melbourne CBD areas.
Police are concerned for Tara's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Tara's whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
