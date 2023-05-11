Hidden gem in CBD | Commercial property

Behind the period frontage of two shops is one very large, fully functioning restaurant with historic charm and an incredible fit out.
The building dates back to the 1800s and is steeped in history - in 2012 the property won the Ballarat Heritage award for best adaptive re-use of a heritage building.
The venue has multiple indoor and outdoor spaces for dining, drinking, and entertainment.
The 365 square metre building is split over two levels and includes three bars with 12 beer taps, dining and function areas, and a stage and pool room.
There is a full commercial kitchen, including a pizza oven.
The dining room has wooden floors and exposed brick walls, while the outdoor courtyard provides the perfect spot for alfresco dining or a drink in the sunshine.
This is an incredible opportunity to own a piece of Ballarat's history and continue the legacy of this beloved pub.
Whether you're an experienced publican or looking to get into the industry, this is a rare opportunity not to be missed.
