Hidden gem in CBD | Commercial property

May 11 2023 - 4:00pm
  • 22-26 Main Road, Bakery Hill
  • 460 square metres
  • Expressions of interest close June 8 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Behind the period frontage of two shops is one very large, fully functioning restaurant with historic charm and an incredible fit out.

