Classic bungalow, with lush upgrades | Feature property

Marrying contemporary character with 1930s Californian bungalow style, this four bedroom residence is simply stunning.
With a self-contained granny flat at the rear, the house is in an unbelievable central location, a short walk to Federation University, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, parks, and local schools.
The bedrooms are all generously proportioned, with original fireplaces and leadlight windows.
The main bedroom is en-suited to the luxurious bathroom and the spacious fourth bedroom could be transformed into a formal lounge.
The well-appointed kitchen has open storage, under-shelf strip lighting, a double pantry, stainless steel appliances and a large polished concrete island bench.
An undercover entertaining area is the ultimate outdoor space in summer or winter, while the granny flat has its own kitchenette and bathroom, making it ideal as a teenager's retreat or your next home office.
Other highlights include a laundry with timber benches, heating/cooling, landscaped gardens, and ample privacy courtesy of the tall fencing and bamboo greenery.
A well-designed single garage has an extra storage area, and there's easy access thanks to the automated gates, plus plenty of off-street parking. Call the agency for more details.
