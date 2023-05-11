Life a resort lifestyle in Mount Clear | House of the Week

This stunning bespoke two storey home sits on an allotment of approximately 2035 square metres, just 10 minutes' drive from Ballarat's CBD in the heart of Mount Clear.
Blessed with magnificent views, the lush grounds are akin to something you'd expect at a family resort.
"It would suit a larger family who are looking for something very special," said Lucy Spiteri from Buxton Ballarat.
"Not a lot of Ballarat homes have a full size tennis court - you've got everything you could ever wish for."
Indeed, there's also an inground trampoline, nine-metre inground salt chlorinated solar heated pool, full size sauna, fire pit, and decked entertainment area.
This expansive home showcases a welcoming entry with floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a separate formal lounge (perfect for use as a kids' rumpus room or theatre room), generous open plan living and dining area, and a well appointed kitchen.
The kitchen is a cut above the rest, with a marble stone island bench, stainless steel appliances comprising a 900 millimetre SMEG six-burner cooktop and oven, a dishwasher, large pantry and ample kitchen storage.
The living and dining area has bifold doors which open onto a large undercover alfresco and decking area overlooking the pool, sauna and tennis court.
The stunning main bedroom has a large walk-through robe and full ensuite, featuring floor-to-wall tiles, an oversized shower, and double vanity and toilet.
The generously-sized four bedrooms all have double built-in robes and are serviced by a central large family bathroom which has wall-to-ceiling tiles, a shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet.
Downstairs is a large laundry, drying cupboard, ample storage, separate toilet and basin, and a separate gym/studio space.
Freshly painted throughout, other features include gas central heating, split system cooling, updated lighting and bathrooms, a double lock-up garage, under house storage, a garden shed and 10,000-litre water tank.
This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a quality family home positioned a short drive from Mount Clear's shops, primary and secondary schools, and childcare.
Call the agency today for more information and to book your private viewing.
