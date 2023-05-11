The Courier
303 307 Tinworth Avenue, Mount Clear | Live a resort lifestyle

By House of the Week
Updated May 12 2023 - 9:42am, first published May 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Live a resort lifestyle in Mount Clear | House of the Week
  • 303 - 307 Tinworth Avenue, Mount Clear
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1,285,000 - $1,385,000
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: Peter Burley on 0402 220 356 or Josh Gay on 0458 303 270
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stunning bespoke two storey home sits on an allotment of approximately 2035 square metres, just 10 minutes' drive from Ballarat's CBD in the heart of Mount Clear.

