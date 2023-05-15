Moorabool Council has received a planning application for its own $7.2 million Ballan library.
The application shows the combined community hub and maternal and child health centre would typically be expected to accommodate 40 people at a time - and a maximum of 200.
A traffic consultants report indicated the Inglis Street site would therefore need to provide 60 car parking spaces on site - but none are shown in the plans.
But they also found a plethora of vacant spaces nearby - including a council-owned car park that was never more than 30 per cent full during surveys in August - and consultants have asked that the car parking requirement be waived.
The library complex will occupy council-owned land with a soon-to-be-demolished Commonwealth Bank branch.
The application shows the site would create connectivity with the main street via a large open courtyard or "civic plaza" with bluestone pavers, seating and landscaping that extended into the historic Ballan post office next door.
The pavers and landscaping would also spill into a new walkway connecting the Steiglitz Street carpark, which in turn would create a shortcut to the nearby council chambers.
Part of the courtyard will be covered by a pergola made of see-through roofing.
Lighting would be embedded in features such as paving - and some of the pole lighting would be solar powered.
If approved, the red brick complex would also have walls made of Colorbond cladding in several shades of grey.
Planning documents show it would be open 8.30am-6pm Monday to Saturday - with the potential to open up to 8pm two days a week.
Any Sunday opening hours would be limited to between 1 and 5pm.
The community meeting room would be available for hire up to 9pm.
"This is a significant proposal for the Moorabool Shire and the Ballan community," the consultants' report said.
"The new building is of a high quality and represents a well-considered, environmentally sustainable outcome that maximises the useability of the spaces and will make a positive contribution to the public realm."
The land is commercially zoned and subject to an environmental significance overlay.
Due to landscaping overlap with the 1911 post office, the project is also subject to a heritage overlay.
A garden has been proposed for the area where a public telephone now stands - with no detail on if and when it will be moved.
The application said the entire site would be landscaped with a mix of deciduous and native plants including correas and flax lilies.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
