More detail on $7.2 million Ballan library

By Gabrielle Hodson
May 15 2023 - 10:30am
Landscaping, paving and walkways in the Ballan library complex will spill into the post office next door and connect to a large carpark via a new walkway. Pictures MSC.
Moorabool Council has received a planning application for its own $7.2 million Ballan library.

