Charity might begin at home, but that doesn't mean generosity can't be shared far and wide. In fact, Ballarat organisation Twin Hearts proves it's possible to do both.
"There's always one or two people who say, 'don't you know charity begins at home, you should be supporting things here' and at one point, I'm like, 'all right, fair enough. You're probably not wrong'," founder Kelly-Louise Austin told The Courier.
"And so I held an event for the Cancer Council [and] at the end of the night a couple of my girlfriends were like, 'this was awesome, but we thought your passion was raising money for Kenya and causes over there'.
"And I thought, 'wait, actually, I can do both'."
For each local cause Twin Hearts raises funds for, it will seek out a sister charity in Kenya or Tanzania to donate a portion to.
The seed for a then-25-year-old Ms Austin was planted on Boxing Day, 2007, when vision of riots and massacres amid the Kenyan election crisis flashed on TV news reports in front of her.
"There were thousands of people in the villages around Nairobi that were massacred and murdered. There were tens of thousands of people displaced and living in camps, their homes and their villages had been destroyed," she said.
"And I sat there, in my mum's cosy little house, having just eaten way too much food for Christmas lunch leftovers, and I thought, 'I need to do something to help'."
She would spend the next decade training volunteers, making multiple trips back to Africa to continue volunteer work.
After arriving back in Australia at 35, Ms Austin decided she was ready for a new challenge and Twin Hearts was born.
"I love my hometown of Ballarat - I couldn't imagine a better place to raise my children and live my life - but there is definitely a big part of my heart and soul that is in Kenya and Tanzania," she said.
"I consider Tanzania to be my second home and that's where the name came from. I feel like there's two parts of my heart in two different parts of the world."
Today, Twin Hearts is a registered not-for-profit with a volunteer-run committee of 15.
It has supported causes including First Night Care Packs, The Yuille Park Young Parents Program, Wendouree 1st Scouts, WRISC: Family Violence Support Ballarat, Pamoja, Investours Dar es Saalam, Twice as Good, Girls not Brides, and Kilimanjaro Women Information Exchange and Community Organization (KWIECO), as well as an ongoing partnership with Love Your Sister.
For Ms Austin, she attributes much of her community mindedness to her family, noting the kindness Ballarat showed them when they first arrived in 1969.
"My mum's family ... they were the largest family ever to emigrate to Ballarat, this huge English family moved up to Wendouree and everyone welcomed them," she said.
Looking to the future, Ms Austin said Twin Hearts was open to working with local groups that met their criteria; that is, organisations which encompass women's issues, youth, education, health or sustainability, and may not receive much funding or publicity.
"In Ballarat, we have some incredible organisations that are out there helping people on the ground every day of the week," she said.
"If people have the ability to look beyond what we've got here, and attend one of our events, we find a way to support [charities here and abroad] and I think that's absolutely the best of both worlds."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.