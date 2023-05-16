The Courier
Ballarat's Twin Hearts founder on supporting local and international causes together

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 17 2023 - 4:00am
Founder of Twin Hearts Kelly-Louise Austin. The Ballarat-based not-for-profit supports organisations which encompass women's issues, youth, education, health or sustainability, and may not receive much funding or publicity.
Charity might begin at home, but that doesn't mean generosity can't be shared far and wide. In fact, Ballarat organisation Twin Hearts proves it's possible to do both.

Local News

