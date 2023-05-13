Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence were there for round 5 of the Ballarat Football Netball League and round 4 of the Central Highlands Football League and Netball League which saw some great action around the grounds.
Matches included the Carngham-Linton's clash against Beaufort at Linton Recreation Reserve.
The Saints were bolstered by the inclusion of former Fremantle star David Mundy, who was selected as part of the Carlton Draft.
You can watch a replay of the match here.
We were also on the sidelines for the CHNL match between Carngham-Linton and Beaufort.
Our photographers also captured the Ballarat Swans v Sebastopol BFL match at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree.
Check out the mega photo gallery above, who can you spot this week?
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.