Victim-survivor advocate Chrissie Foster to speak at Loud Fence event

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 16 2023 - 5:00am
Cheryl Edwards and Chrissie Foster tie ribbons in Ballarat in 2018. Picture by Luke Kauzlaric
The extraordinary journey of a family's search for justice in the wake of Catholic clergy abuse will be laid bare in Ballarat at an event hosted by Loud Fence Inc.

Local News

