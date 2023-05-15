The extraordinary journey of a family's search for justice in the wake of Catholic clergy abuse will be laid bare in Ballarat at an event hosted by Loud Fence Inc.
The survivors advocacy organisation is holding an evening with Chrissie Foster on May 20, off the back of the release of her new book Still Standing.
Foster and her husband Anthony have been life-long advocates for Catholic abuse survivor justice after their two daughters were sexually abused by pedophile priest Father Kevin O'Donnell at the Oakleigh Sacred Heart Primary School.
The case prompted the establishment of the Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry into the Handling of Child Abuse by Religious and Other Non-Government Organisations, a groundbreaking look at the scope of abuse by Catholic clergy members in Victoria.
Foster's new book Still Standing, co-authored with veteran ABC journalist Paul Kennedy, details the continued fight the Foster parents had for redress, from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, and the survivors' journey to Rome.
Loud Fence Inc. board chair Karen Monument said the Fosters' advocacy had encouraged many Ballarat survivors to come forward with their stories of clergy abuse.
"The person they were challenging was (Cardinal) George Pell. As time went on and more and more of what had occurred in Ballarat became known, more and more Ballarat survivors started to tell their stories - Chrissie's, Anthony's, and their family's story really started to align with our family's stories locally," she said.
"The title of the book Still Standing just resonates across our community because that is how so many of our survivors, their loved ones and their family would actually feel."
Now on her second read of the book, Ms Monument said Still Standing captured the feelings among victim-survivors throughout the various inquiries and royal commissions in the 21st century.
Feelings which Ms Monument said were among many that not enough had been done.
"I know several of those from Ballarat who were witnesses and gave evidence at the inquiry. People really welcomed it with open arms," she said.
"I think we came away thinking that it had not pushed the Catholic Church enough, and I think people thought that a lot was still being hidden - they weren't coming to the table and they weren't telling the entire truth."
Ms Monument said the book also goes into detail about Case Study 28, the Royal Commission's look into the Catholic Diocese of Ballarat's response to institutional abuse, which saw Pell deliver evidence from Rome.
"I think Chrissie has done an amazing job to keep a real sense of balance throughout the book and keep reminding people that we never ultimately got what we wanted, which was a taking of responsibility, acknowledgement and apology," she said.
Still Standing had its official launch earlier this month in Oakleigh.
Ms Monument said the Ballarat event would be more in the form of a writers' festival, with a panel discussion between Foster, Loud Fence founder Mauz Hatcher and institutional child abuse lawyer Judy Courtin.
"What our intent is, one to be able to continue to ask some of the difficult questions that stay out and around us," she said.
"What I mean by that is that there are things that still feel unresolved for our local community. What are those things? What do we still need to do?
"It is also about local people being able to continue to be able to resonate with Chrissie and Anthony's fight and the activism they have done in their lives. The fact that we are all still standing despite this.
"It is an opportunity for people who really experienced that and really felt that to be together and in the room, and what do we still need to do about that?
"We don't want more of it to happen so how can we continue to ensure that our community is safe and well. That we are able to support them through their darkest times."
The Loud Fence Inc. event with Foster will be hosted at The Grand Ballarat on May 20.
For those wishing to book tickets to the event, head online to trybooking.com
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
