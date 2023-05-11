The Courier
Cost of living relief: Woodmans Hill Secondary College provides food, clothing, toiletries as more Ballarat families seek support

By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 12 2023 - 7:50am, first published 4:00am
Woodmans Hill French teacher Lucy James and Alumni and Marketing Coordinator Erin Mawdsley encourage families to make use of the school's Community Pantry. Picture supplied
Staff at a Ballarat secondary school have taken it upon themselves to help families tackle the cost-of-living crisis, providing food, clothing and other essentials to those feeling the pinch.

