Staff at a Ballarat secondary school have taken it upon themselves to help families tackle the cost-of-living crisis, providing food, clothing and other essentials to those feeling the pinch.
Woodmans Hill Secondary College has since Term 1 been encouraging families to make use of a 'Community Pantry' full of donated food products to ensure no student goes hungry, and coming into winter will also supply warm clothing to those in need.
French teacher Lucy James and Alumni and Marketing Coordinator Erin Mawdsley launched the pantry in partnership with hunger relief charity Foodbank and said about 15 families had been visiting every week.
Users included parents having difficulty finding work, as well as parents with multiple mouths to feed and grappling with rising grocery costs.
"We're trying to put the word out a bit more because there's definitely more students and their families who could benefit from it," Ms James said.
"We know that we've got students who really need that extra support , and it's an easy thing for us to do as a school, so why wouldn't we?"
The winter clothing drive has seen school staff search through their own families' wardrobes for good-quality preloved items of all sizes - from babies through to adults - that could be passed on to a new home.
Personal hygiene products are also available through the pantry, courtesy of not-for-profit organisation Pinchapoo.
At the moment, the pantry is open once a week (Mondays from 2.30pm to 4pm) but with demand growing, the school is exploring more ways to expand the service, such as supplying frozen meals and linking in with a Seventh Day Adventist church dinner program.
About 560 students are enrolled at the 7-12 school, which in addition to the pantry runs a Breakfast Club and lunch program.
Ms James, who coordinates the Breakfast Club, said the programs had "a direct impact on students' behaviour and learning in the classroom" and the pantry was a way to extend that support to families at home.
Principal Stephan Fields said the initiatives were about "trying to shoulder some of the burden" families were facing in a tough economic climate.
"We want our parents, carers and kin to know that they can reach out to us and we will do what we can to support them," he said.
"We want to work with them to ensure that no student is disadvantaged so that they can access every opportunity that we can provide at Woodmans Hill."
Mr Fields said his staff's hard work and dedication in supporting families reflected the values of the school.
"We are, first and foremost, a community school and we know the impact that current financial challenges have on all families," he said.
Local welfare agencies Catholic Care and Uniting recently told The Courier they were seeing an increase of working families and low to middle income families seeking out help as they struggle to battle the cost of living, inflation, soaring rents and mortgage rate increases.
"It is not just people who have been previously on welfare," Catholic Care's client service group director Nick Collins said.
"But because they've had their hours cut or they're working more casual hours, they don't have enough income to support their children."
Just two per cent of Ballarat's residents will benefit from stage three tax cuts coming into effect next year.
